Strong clearance rate for steers as numbers drop

Listings of commercial cattle on AuctionsPlus slipped back 8 per cent this week to total 15,865 head.
The improved market sentiment due to recent rain has increased listings on AuctionsPlus, with the past two weeks' offerings the highest for the year so far.
This has, in turn, reduced competition for stock this week, with young cattle prices tracking mostly sideways over the last month. Clearance rate fell 13 percentage points to 50pc while value over reserve declined $26 to average $109.
Listings of steers decreased for each category while three-out-of-four categories saw higher prices and strong clearance rates. Listings of heifers on the other hand were mixed, with overall numbers down 20pc. While 280-330kg heifers were highly sought after, the two heaviest categories experienced large declines due to breed and location influencing a small offering.
Steers
Steers weighing 200-280kg registered 2295 head and averaged $1131/head - down $83 from last week for a 56pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 391c-523c and averaged 469c/kg lwt - down 20c. From Rockley, NSW, a line of 100 Angus steers aged 7-8 months old and weighing 243kg lwt returned $1255/head, or 516c/kg lwt.
Steers weighing 330-400kg registered 1097 head and averaged $1545/head - up $59 on last week for a 64pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 400c-461c and averaged 442c/kg lwt - up 28c. From Blackall, Western Queensland, a line of 125 Santa Gertrudis steers aged 7-12 months old and weighing 362kg returned $1520/head, or 420c/kg lwt.
Heifers
Heifers weighing 200-280kg registered 1020 head and averaged $887/head - down $92 from last week for a 45pc clearance. Prices ranged from 286c-433c and averaged 368c/kg lwt. From Narbethong, Victoria, a line of 42 Angus heifers aged 8-9 months old and weighing 219kg returned $950/head, or 433c/kg lwt.
Heifers weighing 280-300kg registered 1291 head and averaged $1211/head - up $65 on last week for a 71pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 297c-563c and averaged 405c/kg lwt. From Tenterfield, NSW, a line of 99 Wagyu/Angus heifers aged 9-11 months old and weighing 282kg returned $1590/head, or 563c/kg lwt. From Stockyard Hill, Victoria, a line of 108 Poll Hereford NSM future breeders aged 11-12 months old and weighing 311kg returned $1320/head.
Breeding Stock
Listings of breeding lines increased 12pc this week and the higher supply alleviated competition, with most prices losing recent gains.
PTIC heifer listings increased 61pc to 2506 head and averaged $1475/head - down $196 from last week for a 36pc clearance rate. From Kilkivan, Southern Queensland, six lines of a total 370 Brahman PTIC heifers aged 12-36 months old and averaging 375kg returned $1170-$1200 to average $1195/head.
PTIC cows registered 1207 head and averaged $1752/head - down $104 from last week for a 40pc clearance rate. From Armidale, NSW, a line of 34 Angus PTIC cows aged five years old and weighing 485kg were highly sought after, selling for $2340/head - $540 over the reserve.
Sheep
Commercial sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus lifted 71pc to 54,003 head in the first full week following Easter. Clearance rate improved 7 percentage points from this time last week which makes it the fourth consecutive week that clearance rates have increased. While the higher supply kept prices generally flat to lower as value over reserve fell $3 to $13. The sheep and lamb market is now entering its seasonal low supply period as sowing takes priority and lambing kicks off. Therefore, listings and prices are expected to remain subdued for the next few months.
Crossbred lambs registered 9834 head and averaged $111/head - down $2 from last week for an 88pc clearance rate. Per kilogram price ranged from 222c-367c and averaged 311c/kg lwt. From Manilla, NSW, two even lines of 580 Aug/Sep '22-drop White Suffolk/Merino mixed sex store lambs weighing 37kg returned $135/head, or 367c/kg lwt.
Merino wether lambs registered 4115 head and averaged $82/head - down $1 from last week for a 77pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 188-287c and averaged 225c/kg lwt. From Wychitella, Victoria, a line of 530 May/Jun '22-drop Merino store wether lambs weighing 40kg returned $90/head, or 225c/kg lwt.
SIL Merino ewes registered 11,279 head and averaged $151/head - down $16 from last week for a 52pc clearance rate. From Darlington Point, NSW, a line of 660 six-year-old Merino ewes weighing 67kg and SIL to Poll Dorset rams returned $155/head, or 232c/kg lwt.
SIL composite/other breed ewes registered 2148 head and averaged $187/head - down $53 from last week for a 100pc clearance rate. From Minimay, Victoria, a line of 260 rising three-year-old Dohne ewes weighing 69kg and SIL to Poll Dorset rams returned $205/head.
