Strong clearance rate for steers as numbers drop

Commercial sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus lifted 71pc to 54,003 head in the first full week following Easter. Clearance rate improved 7 percentage points from this time last week which makes it the fourth consecutive week that clearance rates have increased. While the higher supply kept prices generally flat to lower as value over reserve fell $3 to $13. The sheep and lamb market is now entering its seasonal low supply period as sowing takes priority and lambing kicks off. Therefore, listings and prices are expected to remain subdued for the next few months.

