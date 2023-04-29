Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'It is critical that we continue to strive for a fair playing field for farmers'

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
April 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'It is critical that we continue to strive for a fair playing field for farmers'
'It is critical that we continue to strive for a fair playing field for farmers'

With the high inflation and supply chain disruptions currently impacting many sectors throughout Queensland, it is critical that we continue to strive for a fair playing field for farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.