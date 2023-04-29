Darling Downs grain prices edged higher last week with buyers working hard to encourage farmers to sell remaining supplies with the dry weather.
It's early days to be worried about a dry start in the final week of April, but the sharp divide between the areas that have already received and autumn break and those that have so far missed out doesn't make it any easier.
Farmers in some areas of Darling Downs and northern NSW have received enough storm rain to commence winter crop plantings, while other areas are still waiting.
Rainfall patterns have been patchy but generally, the east has been enjoyed the best of the early rains.
Last week's dry weather allowed farmers who have received rain to make a speedy start to the 2023 planting campaign.
Farmers in the drier areas are ponding commencing dry planting or when the rains will come.
Grain prices firmed with the dry weather with barley leading the way. Barley bids were $5 higher at $425 delivered into the Darling Downs with stock feed wheat up to $415.
Feedlots are mostly covered for the nearby positions but are open beyond June.
Trader shorts are also helping to keep the nearby positions supported.
Dry weather is supporting the local grain prices, but the global inputs were softer last week.
United States wheat futures tumbled three to four per cent on forecast rain for the driest areas of Southern and Western Plains which are entrenched in extreme drought.
It may be too late to recoup lost yields in some parts, but the rain will still help crops.
Some wheat crops in the south wheat states of Texas and Oklahoma are already running into head but Kansas, the largest wheat state, is yet to start running into head.
More broadly, global export competition for wheat remains strong on the large Russian supplies, which shows no sign of easing.
Global wheat buyers are importing more Russian wheat than ever before and other origins, including Australia, are having to sharpen their pencils if they wish to compete.
The USDA has raised it is forecasting Russia will export a record large 45 million tonnes of wheat in the 2022/23 season.
This is 10 million tonnes more than the European Union, which is the next largest world wheat export country.
Cheap Brazilian corn is also pressuring feed wheat prices into South Korea and the Philippines, which have been strong earlier in the season.
