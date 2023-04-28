Standing together to harvest the best outcome

WE all know there is no 'i' in team.
If TV boss David Brent was here, I'm sure he'd tell you that if you care to look closely there is actually a 'me' - but that's not my management style.
When it comes to leadership, I believe collaboration is the key to success.
And the proposed Nature Repair Market Bill needs exactly the same approach if it is to deliver the best outcome for Australia.
This new Federal Government legislation, welcomed by AgForce, will enable the Clean Energy Regulator to issue landholders with tradable biodiversity certificates for projects that protect, manage and restore nature.
These can then be sold to businesses, organisations, governments and individuals.
Such reform presents huge opportunity to shine the light on the landowners who manage our natural capital assets in Queensland.
Through a process of genuine co-design between industry, rural communities, and the government, Australian agriculture can emerge as a world leader on climate - strengthening our food security, environmental, and landscape results.
It's no exaggeration. There are many examples of where industry has already led the way under a similar collaborative model - the State Government's recent Low Emissions Agriculture Roadmap for one.
Let's not forget that as an industry we have a proud history of being able to lift productivity and output in an ever-changing environment to support the sustainability of our businesses and the sector as a whole.
Indeed, agriculture is the only industry to have tangibly reduced its emissions profile in the past 20 years.
As responsible custodians of the land and our nation's true environmentalists, our farmers will never shy away from playing their part. So, let's lean in, roll up our sleeves, and collectively stand strong to meet all our ambitions - together.
- Michael Guerin, AgForce CEO
