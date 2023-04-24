The small town of Glenmorgan is renowned for its historical End of the Line railway siding.
But the Glenmorgan Snake Gully Campdraft also puts the town on the map and this year was no different.
Celebrating 25 years the draft, which commenced on April 14, was held at top quality facilities including the arena, undercover canteen and bar, a children's play area, viewing platform and steel cattle yards.
On Saturday evening, president Richard Pechey addressed a large audience at the bar, and a commemorative cake celebrating the 25th anniversary was enjoyed by the crowd.
Terry Snow AM from Willinga Park featured on the program as major sponsor, and was well represented when the WP general manager Andrew Turvey claimed a double winning the Elders Meandarra Maiden B riding Sass N Bide with 178 points and the restricted open sweepstakes draft with Cats n Roses with 91 points.
The Clonlara Droughtmasters Open was a hotly contested competition, held over two rounds and a final that saw the inform Robert Plant and Gabrielle secure the victory with 265 points, with four competitors placed in equal second sitting just one point behind. The McCormack family have had a rich history with their local campdraft and not only sponsor the open but supply a line of Droughtmaster cattle for the event.
Bill McLean combined with his mount Boy Blue to claim the victory in the O'Toole Transport Maiden A with 176 points holding a two point lead over Andrew Turvey (Donrica Devine).
The juvenile and junior events were held on Saturday attracting 74 starters, and there was some spectacular campdrafting action on display by the children. The Corbetts Group Juvenile was won by Riley Flanagan riding Lucksall Ruby with 90 points, just one point ahead of local Jessica Hurst and DA, whilst the North West Plumbing Junior was taken out by Curtis Gray with Moore Kit Cats who scored 88 points.
The Glenmorgan Bottle Tree Inn Novice A was won by Roma drafter, Brendan Fitzgerald riding Brenwon Ted after a run off with Read Radel, Moshi, whilst the Meandarra Transport Novice B was taken out by Nathan Maller riding Seeds Silver Lining with 178 points with Madeline Moloney (Gran Diamond) and Melissa Gilbert (Gilview Manshy) both just one point behind.
Cattle donors were Billinbah Pastoral, Erambie Cattle Co, Kerriett Pastoral Co, Clonlara Droughtmasters, Paraway Pastoral Company and Sutton Beef.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Bauhinia, Goondiwindi Show Draft, Winton DRA, Middlemount, Blair Athol, Mulguildie and Eidsvold Show.
The Nutrien Supreme Sale also commences on April 26 at the Toowoomba Showgrounds offering more than $100,000 cash and prizes in the incentive campdraft and challenge events for returning horses.
