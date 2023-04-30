Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Is your version of normal a bit run-down?

By Anna Cochrane
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Cochrane, station manager.
Anna Cochrane, station manager.

I like to think I keep a pretty clean house, in an old lived-in homestead kind of way. We moved some furniture around last week and I was astounded by the amount of built-up dirt and dust behind the furniture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.