I like to think I keep a pretty clean house, in an old lived-in homestead kind of way. We moved some furniture around last week and I was astounded by the amount of built-up dirt and dust behind the furniture.
I didn't really see the small piles of unwanted books and knick-knacks lying around the place until we moved them either.
A once discarded book, ready to take to St Vinnies had over time become a pile of unwanted or worn-out things that sat rather permanently in the corner of a couple of rooms.
This is a phenomenon called "creeping normalcy". It is also referred to gradualism or landscape amnesia.
It's where a major change becomes unnoticeable through slow, small increments of change.
TS Elliot (1925) made it famous with his notion of "not with a bang, but a whimper".
On our properties, it might be where you fix a gate in a rush with some wire and baling wine thinking you'll come back to it, but never do. And then you fix another one in the same manner.
Over time, you stop seeing a gate that has been fixed poorly, and just see the gate.
When someone new comes onto your property (possibly a bank manager), they see a run-down version of your reality.
Is there a pile of old tyres, or rubbish lying around the shed that you don't really see but others do?
Thinking about creeping normalcy made me start thinking about the slow creep of personal habits that we adopt over time, not really noticing that we adopt them.
Do we speak to our loved ones or our staff in a tone that has become normal, that once upon a time we would never have used?
Creeping normalcy can lead to a cultural slippery slope. It can set a standard for your family or staff that is at odds with what you think your standards or expectations are; which creates disharmony in the work place.
You might have the best of policies and procedures, but the unwritten ground rules in your workplace, the things that people notice that say "this is how we do things around here" are what really set your standards.
I encourage everyone to have a good, long, hard look around your house, your shed, your property and your personal relationships and see if a new normal has crept in.
- Anna Cochrane, station manager
