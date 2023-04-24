There was action aplenty at the first tournament of the season for the Downs Polo Club, held in Clifton at the weekend.
Players from the across the Darling Downs and over the range down to the Beaudesert region braved the windy conditions for the first of two weekend's of play dedicated to the historic Eager's Shield.
In the AEW Horse Walkers A grade competition the winners were Max O'Leary, Justin Rous, Hamish McIntosh, and Will Gilmore of Downs Silvershop, while in the Bentleys Finance B Grade competition, winners were Sally Shackleton Tallis, Katie Porteous, Will Gilmore and Jessica Rea, of Downs Pursehouse Rural.
Polo returns to the Clifton Recreation Grounds next weekend for the continuation of the Eager's Shield.
Pictures by Linda Mantova and Jess L Rae Photography
Ag Features and Special Publications
Ag Features and Special Publications
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.