A crowd of 300 people filled the Gayndah Show Hall for the crowning of the Gayndah Orange Festival Queen on Saturday night.
The competition attracted 12 local ladies vying for the queen, runner up and charity queen titles.
Megan Ostwald was crowned the winner ahead of Kirsty Taylor, who was also the highest fundraiser.
The main festival will take place on Saturday, April 29.
