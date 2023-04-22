Queensland Country Life
Irrigated black soil creek flats and cattle

April 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Jaindaroo has been running 40 to 50 trade cattle in addition to the sale of hay from irrigated cultivation country. Picture - supplied
LES and Sharon Hill are selling their 65 hectare (160 acre) South Burnett property Jaindaroo, which has been running 40 to 50 trade cattle in addition to the sale of hay from irrigated cultivation country.

