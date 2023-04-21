The roadside stands in the North Burnett town of Gayndah have been transformed in the last few weeks from empty to glowing orange beacons of bargain boxes of citrus.
The main street shop fronts are filled with splashes of orange and Gay Dan the orange man has his face all over the place.
It's citrus season in the region and the historic Gayndah Orange Festival is about to launch with the Gala Ball and crowning of the orange queen this Saturday, before three days of activities and events next weekend.
Festival president Dael Giddins said the festival, which began in 1957, has a rich tradition in the town and was a wonderful way to celebrate the agricultural season that helps the region thrive.
"Citrus season really brings Gayndah alive," she said.
"We have a lot of people coming into our region and a lot of people stopping to buy citrus from the pop up stands as you come into town.
"Everyone is very, very busy picking and packing and we have so many things happening, but the trees are full of fruit and the sky is blue, it is a picture perfect time at the moment."
The festival is held every second year and includes mandarin eating competitions, races, orange throwing, arts, parades and the ball that launches the week.
With seasonal workers filling the town Ms Giddins said the festival was a way to entertain the visitors and also a tool for helping educate others about the important role of food production and sampling some citrus.
"The Orange Festival really tops things off to get people out into the area to see what is out here," she said.
"This is also about people showing their kids the tree that has the fruit on, which line the road, so us having the festival now has a lot of benefits in how it combines with the citrus season.
"It looks like it will be a good season and I can vouch for the taste of the fruit, they are all very tasty at the moment, people love a good old orange and this is about promoting our delicious citrus - a few places around town do freshly squeezed juice and it's all a bonus."
The Gayndah Orange Festival Queen Presentation and Gala Ball is held at the showgrounds this Saturday night.
On Friday April 28, the festival Wine and Cheese night is held at the Gayndah Art Gallery.
Saturday April 29, is the Festival Day and Sunday April 30, is the Family Fun Day.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
