UPDATED: The Queensland government has announced the $12.4 million sale of the Longreach Pastoral College site to three tender applicants, but a consortium led by AAM Investment Group (AAM) is not one of them.
Due to commercial in confidence reasons, government will not announce the names or individual prices paid by the successful tender applicants until it is settled late next month.
A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokesperson said the three configurations were for all land south of the Landsborough Highway (campus and grazing land), grazing land north of the Landsborough Highway and improved farming land adjacent to the Thomson River.
"The combined sale price of the three successful tenders is a total of $12,400,000, with all three sale prices exceeding the independent market valuation for the property configurations," the spokesperson said.
"Seventeen tenders were received however a number did not conform with the requirements of the tender process.
"The Queensland government made a commitment that the tender process would consider both the price offered and the proposed community benefit for Longreach and the wider region.
"The exact nature of the proposed community benefits is still subject to commercial-in-confidence requirements until settlement, however the government expects the successful bidders will deliver on the commitments to the community that they have made through the tender process, including increased jobs and economic activity through tourism, horticulture, education and training, and livestock production activities."
The college was placed on the market in December after it was closed by the government in 2019.
Among the 17 tender applicants was AAM, which released a statement expressing its deep disappointment.
The consortium's proposal included creating knowledge sharing and education services to the northern Australian farm sector and had received the financial backing of nine of Australia's prominent pastoral holdings.
AAM managing director and CEO Garry Edwards said the Queensland government's decision was an opportunity lost.
"In preparation of the tender options direct consultation was undertaken with a broad demographic of stakeholders to ensure what was being proposed would meet the needs of industry and the local community. Additionally, over 3300 individuals and organisations signed a letter of support of our proposal showing the importance of this opportunity," Mr Edwards said.
"While we respect the government's right to make this decision as the owner of the asset, it is tremendously disappointing that no one assessing the tenders reached out or engaged in a single discussion or meeting relating to the consortium's multiple concepts for highly effective and beneficial ways the site could be utilised.
"I personally think it was incredibly poor judgement they could not find the time to meet and hold any form of discussion when this is such an important issue for the agricultural industry and regional Queensland.
"This was a generationally significant opportunity for the Queensland government to meet the growing requirements to support career development, research, and the future prosperity of our industry, as well as improving the economic resilience of regional communities.
"It is my sincere hope that the successful tender applicants will be motivated to deliver such positive results for regional Queensland, and we wish them all the best in delivering outcomes with greater community benefit than those proposed by this consortium."
