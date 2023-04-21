Queensland Country Life
Queensland government awards three tenders for former Longreach Pastoral College site

Lucy Kinbacher
Lucy Kinbacher
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:32am, first published 10:45am
The former Longreach Pastoral College campus and land was packaged up into six different purchase options for sale on the open market. Picture: Sally Gall
The former Longreach Pastoral College campus and land was packaged up into six different purchase options for sale on the open market. Picture: Sally Gall

UPDATED: The Queensland government has announced the $12.4 million sale of the Longreach Pastoral College site to three tender applicants, but a consortium led by AAM Investment Group (AAM) is not one of them.

