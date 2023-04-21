Queensland Country Life
Home/News

LifeFlight airlifts man injured in quad bike incident on the Western Downs

By Newsroom
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The LifeFlight team preparing to airlift the patient injured in the quad bike accident. Picture supplied
The LifeFlight team preparing to airlift the patient injured in the quad bike accident. Picture supplied

A man aged in his 60s is recovering in hospital, after he was injured in a quad bike accident in the Western Downs region on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.