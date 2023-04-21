A man aged in his 60s is recovering in hospital, after he was injured in a quad bike accident in the Western Downs region on Thursday.
It's believed the man, who is aged in his 60s, had been attempting to reverse a quad bike off the back of a trailer, when the ramp collapsed.
He suffered shoulder injuries as a result.
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called tasked to the scene just before 5pm on Thursday.
Local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported the man from the scene of the incident to a nearby health facility, where they met with the aeromedical crew.
The patient was then flown to Toowoomba Hospital, for further treatment.
He was transported, under the supervision of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor, in a stable condition.
