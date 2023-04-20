Feed-on Brangus steers sold to 524c/kg in a much larger yarding of cattle at Gracemere on Wednesday.
Agents yarded 2867 cattle, 1415 more than the previous week, with 1978 of them steers, 681 heifers, 138 cows, 14 bulls,19 cows and calves, and 37 PTIC females.
All buyers and meatworks representatives were in attendance for the offering from as far north as Bloomsbury, west to Nebo, south to Seventeen Seventy and all local areas.
R Webb, Thangool sold Simmental cross steers for 398c/kg, weighing 353kg to return $1405/hd.
B and K Edmistone, Dingo sold Droughtmaster steers for 371c/kg, weighing 352kg to return $1309/hd.
NM and PI Rowlands, Comet sold Charbray cross steers for 444c/kg, weighing 323kg to return $1435/hd.
V and K Duff, Ridgelands sold Brangus steers for 432c/kg, weighing 317kg to return $1372/hd.
Taranga Grazing, Bloomsbury sold Brahman cross steers for 366c/kg, weighing 301kg to return $1105/hd.
Yemeappo Pastoral Company, Yaamba sold Brangus steers for 444c/kg, weighing 299kg to return $1330/hd.
WT Ariens & Family, Calliope sold Droughtmaster steers for 444c/kg, weighing 272kg to return $1210/hd.
JS MacKenzie, Ridgelands sold Charbray steers for 430c/kg, weighing 271kg to return $1168/hd.
Parri Industries, Belmont sold Brangus steers for 456c/kg, weighing 253kg to return $1157/hd.
Creed Grazing Co Raglan sold a run of Brahman EU weaner steers for 460c/kg, weighing 239kg to return $1102/hd.
W & K Hale Sarina sold Brangus weaner steers to 524c/kg, weighing 212kg to return $1115/hd.
Windy Hills Grazing P/L, Ulogie sold Droughtmaster steers for 468c/kg, weighing 195kg to return $913/hd.
Cannon Cattle, Turkey Beach sold Brangus cross steers for 490c/kg, weighing 191kg to return $938/hd.
M and V Cocks, Duaringa sold Brahman cows for 267c/kg, weighing 514kg to return $1373/hd.
I and J Donaldson, Wowan sold Droughtmaster prime heifers for 298c/kg, weighing 525kg to return $1568/hd.
DC Wyatte, Biloela sold Brahman heifers for 298c/kg, weighing 408kg to return $1216/hd.
TFT Grazing, Cracow sold Brangus heifers for 304c/kg, weighing 360kg to return $1095/hd.
SA Bell and JN Williams, Kabra sold Droughtmaster heifers for 308c/kg, weighing 331kg to return $1022/hd.
Windy Hills Grazing P/L, Cracow sold Brangus heifers for 305c/kg, weighing 297kg to return $908/hd.
Yemeappo Pastoral Company, Yaamba sold Brangus cross heifers for 376c/kg, weighing 240kg to return $905/hd.
Turkey Station, Bororen sold Charbray heifers for 384c/kg, weighing 223kg to return $857/hd.
Cannon Cattle Turkey Beach, Sold Brangus cross heifers for 402c/kg, weighing 198kg to return $797/hd.
Three D Brahmans, Parkhurst sold a Brahman bull for 290c/kg, weighing 812kg to return $2356/hd.
