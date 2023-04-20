Queensland Country Life
Sarina steers make 524c/kg at Gracemere sale

April 21 2023 - 9:00am
Gavin Tickle of TopX Gracemere is pictured with 20 Brangus steers offered by Warrick and Katherine Hale, Sarina that sold to Lisle Holdings for 524c/kg at 212kg to return $1115/hd. Picture: CQLX
Feed-on Brangus steers sold to 524c/kg in a much larger yarding of cattle at Gracemere on Wednesday.

