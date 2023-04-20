A man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter on Wednesday, after he was seriously injured while mustering on a remote central Queensland property.
The 22-year-old man, from New Zealand, was mustering cattle on a dirt bike about midday on Wednesday, when he collided with a dingo on cattle station at Belyando, about four hours drive west from Mackay.
He suffered serious head and internal injuries in the accident.
RACQ CapRescue's Rescue300 was tasked by Queensland Health, to attend just after 12.00pm.
The on-board doctor and critical care paramedic stabilised the man, before he was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition, for further scans and treatment.
The worker is currently in a stable condition at hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.