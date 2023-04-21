Outstanding cattle growing and fattening property

PEROLA Park is 1841 hectares (4548 acres) of outstanding cattle growing and fattening country, located in the heart of the Wallumbilla district.
Located 24km north of Wallumbilla and 65km from the Roma Saleyards, the EU accredited property features a beautiful balance of country.
Perola Park is described as being typical of prime Wallumbilla country, having a reliable carrying capacity and producing exceptional weight gains.
The brigalow, belah, bottletree, wilga and kurrajong country runs on to creeks and ranges with box and narrow leaf ironbark.
Productive buffel grass is well established across Perola Park.
During the past seven years the property has seen continual pasture improvements through the use of a Yeomans Plow, stick raking and pulling.
Areas of regrowth have been pelleted with tebuthiuron.
There are 11 main paddocks and laneways as well as a number of smaller paddocks located around the main yards, used for overnight or weekend spelling.
Water is supplied by dams and troughs as well as a share bore.
The property is currently running 220 cows and calves, 100 No2 heifers, 50 No2 steers, 50 joined maiden heifers and 30 stud and commercial bulls.
A large feed yard with bunks is located north of the yards for weaning and feeding stock.
The impressive steel cattle yards have an undercover working area with a race, RPM crush with scales, Thompson Longhorn calf cradle, crush and pound.
There are also concrete feed bunks in four feed pens located within the yards, along with large water troughs.
The nearby second set of timber yards are connected by a lane.
Perola Park also had numerous improvements including a 18x20m machinery shed with a workshop, 7x10m shed, 8x28m shed, a 11x20m hay shed, and two silos.
There is also an easy living four bedroom weatherboard home.
Perola Park will be auctioned by TopX in Roma on May 19.
Contact Carl Warren, 0428 222 341, TopX Roma.
