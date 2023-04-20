There are no end of issues that need sorting out, according to the people that Senator Gerard Rennick's been talking to on his latest whip round the bush, and bank closures is one close to the top of the list.
The Queensland LNP senator, who describes himself as the last remaining protectionist in the Liberal Party, is a member of the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee that is looking into the impacts of closures of regional banks across the country.
Speaking from Blackall on his way from Charleville to Barcaldine on Wednesday, Mr Rennick said he'd already questioned banks on their policy when the inquiry sat at Sale in Victoria.
"The first question I asked was, are the regions still making money, is it anything to do with profitability," he said.
"It's got nothing to do with profitability so by closing down their branches, they are making more money than less.
"The question is, why don't they devolve, outservice, oursource telephone banking and things like that to the regions, where the cost of living is much cheaper and wages are much cheaper, rather than centralising it all in Sydney and Melbourne.
"I didn't really get a straight answer."
His view is that banking is a key pillar of small towns, along with health and education, and said that given most banking services were now being outsourced to post offices, insurance and banking should be added as a one-stop shop.
Mr Rennick grew up on a mixed farming block just out of Chinchilla, where his father was both a farmer and a butcher and his mother was a maternity nurse, and said that was why he had a passion for essential services in the bush.
He also has an affinity for the central and south west of the state, after his father, at the age of 50, bought a mulga block between Cheepie and Adavale, stocking it with 12,000 wethers from Lansdowne Station.
His brother now owns the property and is largely running cattle, but Mr Rennick says if he were to win the lottery he'd buy his own property.
"After four years of politics, I feel I'm sometimes bashing my head against a wall," he said.
Asked what particularly frustrated him, he pointed to maternity services in the regions, and the lack of GPs servicing rural towns.
"We still can't get services in a place like Chinchilla, which is twice as big as what it was when I grew up there," he said.
Mr Rennick said there was a decline in regional services in general, pointing to the lack of housing as an example.
"l'm not sure how or when it happened but whatever happened when teachers and the police would come out and they'd live in houses owned by the state government," he said. "Part of the way of stopping the housing problem is to get the state government to start rebuilding them."
As far as addressing the diminishing number of doctors in the bush, Mr Rennick agreed that Medicare rebates were diminishing margins in the private sector, saying that most GPs now go straight into the public sector.
"I personally don't know why we don't have a Medicare provider number by region, and/or you don't get to do your speciality until you've spent five years in the regions," he said.
There were no end of other issues he'd been told about - carbon farming in the south west, delays to the construction of Emu Swamp Dam in the Granite Belt, labour shortages - but if he had his way, it's Australia's monetary policy that he'd address.
Rather than increase interest rates to control the money supply, he sees printing money as the answer.
Echoing Kennedy MP Bob Katter, who he said had congratulated him on his maiden speech in federal parliament, Mr Rennick bemoaned the way insurance was managed in Australia and said the country needed a development bank.
"We don't have to make a profit," he said.
"We don't have to do reinsurance, because we're the government - Australia's reinsurance costs are very high compared to the rest of the world because of the small population we have, and the many natural disasters.
"We came up with the idea of a $10m reinsurance pool, which the private sector would only have scalped.
"Ultimately we are always the backstop for emergencies anyway, natural disasters."
Mr Rennick will be taking his messages and talk to the public in Barcaldine, Emerald, Clermont, Charters Towers, Ayr, Townsville, Bowen for Anzac Day, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Hervey Bay, concluding at the Gayndah Orange Festival.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
