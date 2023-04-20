Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Remote flood cameras damaged across Balonne shire

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five of the nineteen cameras have been damaged beyond repair. Pictures supplied by Balonne Shire Council.
Five of the nineteen cameras have been damaged beyond repair. Pictures supplied by Balonne Shire Council.

After completing installation of a $250,000 flood camera network in January this year, Balonne Shire Council has reported irreparable damage to five of the nineteen remote flood cameras throughout the region, suspected to have been committed with a shotgun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.