After completing installation of a $250,000 flood camera network in January this year, Balonne Shire Council has reported irreparable damage to five of the nineteen remote flood cameras throughout the region, suspected to have been committed with a shotgun.
Council became aware of the damage to the equipment during recent routine maintenance checks, saying the cameras had clearly been deliberately vandalised to the point where they are no longer usable.
The camera system was installed after council received federal and state government grants, with the intention of assisting emergency services to coordinate rescue efforts during flood events, such as those which impacted the region in 2022.
Mayor Samantha O'Toole expressed her severe disappointment with the situation and said that council would not stand for the damage of critical infrastructure or any behaviour which risked the safety of community members.
"We urge anyone with information about this vandalism to come forward and contact the police. This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," she said.
"We installed these cameras with the help of a government grant to help protect the safety of our community during times of emergency and to see this senseless vandalism is just heartbreaking."
"We do not use these cameras to monitor people, just flood levels at roadways via intermittent still shots of known flood-prone roadways throughout the Shire."
Council said the incident would also cause a financial impact, considering the replacement of the damaged cameras would now be their responsibility and would be a "significant burden to the ratepayers in a council with a very limited funding capacity."
They are now working with local police to investigate the matter and increase security measures around the remaining cameras.
