Lochaber suitable to 700 breeders, backgrounding

LOCHABER is a 5284 hectare (13,056 acres) North Burnett property in three freehold titles capable of running about 700 breeders and/or used as a backgrounding operation.
Located just off the Burnett Highway 13km from Eidsvold and 22km from Mundubbera, the property has a good balance of undulating quality forest country interspersed with gullies and creek systems rising to timbered country.
There are also areas of brigalow scrub.
The property is described as having a mix of quality soils carrying a good spread of native grasses including Burnett bluegrass and black spear grass.
Native timber include narrowleaf ironbark, rosewood and spotted gum on the ridges with bluegum hollows.
An extensive vegetation management program has been carried out over a number of years with about 2000ha treated. An additional 690ha of country was pulled.
The well fenced property is divided into eight paddocks and seven holding paddocks.
The centrally located timber and steel cattle yards are equipped with drafting yards, covered race, crush, dip, a Morrissey calf cradle, a loading ramp and troughs.
Water is a feature with a 10 megalitre Burnett River allocation and sandstone bore located near the river. Water is piped to a central location, then distributed to tanks, troughs and dams.
There are 12 dams, four solar equipped bores, and seasonal water in creeks.
The average annual rainfall is 637mm (25 inches).
Infrastructure includes a high set four bedroom home with an entertaining deck. There is a second dwelling that could be used to accommodate workers.
Other improvements include a three bay machinery shed, hay shed, stables and raised dog kennels.
There is also an on-property gravel pit as well as good stands of rosewood timber.
Lochaber is being sold through an expressions of interest process, which closes on May 19.
Contact Danielle Meyer, 0427 654 912, Danielle Meyer Rural.
