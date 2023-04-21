Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Lochaber suitable to 700 breeders, backgrounding

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Lochaber is a 5284 hectare property capable of running about 700 breeders and/or used as a backgrounding operation. Picture - supplied
Lochaber is a 5284 hectare property capable of running about 700 breeders and/or used as a backgrounding operation. Picture - supplied

LOCHABER is a 5284 hectare (13,056 acres) North Burnett property in three freehold titles capable of running about 700 breeders and/or used as a backgrounding operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.