Dalby man proves doctors wrong, becoming a farmer and wheelchair basketball coach

Born with spina bifida, Dalby man Lachlan Steinohrt was told from an early age he wouldn't be able to do much in life.
"Doctors basically said I'd never walk or do well at school or work or anything, and I've done all those things," Mr Steinohrt said.
"It's always good to prove people wrong."
Spina bifida, which occurs when a baby's spine does not form normally before birth, means while he can walk short distances, he's wheelchair bound for most of the day.
However, his life is anything but ordinary, working on his parents' 1000-hectare cattle property near Dalby.
"I could be driving the tractor or mustering cattle, and I've got an older brother that lives in Western Australia. I've been over to help him with seeding and harvest as well," he said.
Mr Steinohrt also commutes weekly to Toowoomba where he plays wheelchair basketball at University of Southern Queensland, where he studied science and physics.
He picked up a basketball when he was 14 and has been playing ever since.
Seven years ago, some senior players coaching left the sport and he was encouraged to coach.
Hesitant at first, he doesn't regret a thing.
"At first, I probably wasn't really keen on taking it on, but it's really grown on me and being able to see the players grow and what I can give to them," Mr Steinohrt said.
Unfortunately, there are some barriers involved in playing a sport such as wheelchair basketball.
"There's a lot that goes into local sport that you don't really think about when you just turn up and play," he said.
The main restriction in a wheelchair sport is the cost of the chair.
"You're looking at a minimum of $2000 for a very cheap chair and $10,000 to $15,000 for the upper end, so to even get 10 chairs, you're looking at a lot of money," he said.
"The upkeep on them is pretty high, too. It's $1000 If you need to get a new set of wheels because you've broken one or something."
The Dalby local is now trying to remove those barriers, putting a challenge out to executives in rural industries to jump in a wheelchair for a day.
Part of disability service provider Sporting Wheelies, Mr Steinohrt said if CEOs, executives or community leaders signed up for their Wheelies CEO Challenge before June 16, it could mean a world of difference to wheelchair users.
Mr Lachlan said once they raised $5000, they could take on the challenge and experience what it was like for those like him.
"The challenge is getting them in a wheelchair in their workplace or local community for a day and see how they go."
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.