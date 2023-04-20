Big lift in numbers at Dalby

Dalby agents penned 4820 head, a lift of 3404, with 1080 from far western Queensland 190 from NSW and the balance from the local supply area.
The regular processors and feeder operators plus restockers were active across the suitable lines, however the lesser quality cattle received limited competition.
Yearling steers to feed lifted in price by 11c/kg with yearling heifers to feed firm. A large run of good western heavy cows sold to prices that mirrored last week's rates.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made 496c/kg. Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range made 502c to average 424c/kg. Yearling steers over 280kg to restockers made 394c/kg. Yearling steers over 330kg to feed lifted in price and made to 438c to average 376c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed followed the trend and sold to 380c and averaged 358c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to background made 378c to average 341c/kg. Yearling heifers over 330kg to feed made 344c/kg. Yearling heifers over 400kg to feed averaged 321c and sold to 340c/kg.
Grown steers to processors averaged 308c and sold to 320c with those to feed sold to 364c/kg. Grown heifers to feed made 330c to average 305c/kg.
Medium weight cows to processors made 255c to average 229c/kg. A line of PTIC cows to restockers made 274c/kg. Good heavy score 4 cows to processors made 278c to average 271c/kg.
Heavy bulls sold to 302c and averaged 269c/kg.
