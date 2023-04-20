Queensland Country Life
Yearling steers 200-280kg make 502c, average 424c at Dalby

April 20 2023 - 10:00am
Big lift in numbers at Dalby
Big lift in numbers at Dalby

Dalby agents penned 4820 head, a lift of 3404, with 1080 from far western Queensland 190 from NSW and the balance from the local supply area.

