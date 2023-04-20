Big lift in numbers at Dalby

Light weight yearling steers to restockers made 496c/kg. Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range made 502c to average 424c/kg. Yearling steers over 280kg to restockers made 394c/kg. Yearling steers over 330kg to feed lifted in price and made to 438c to average 376c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed followed the trend and sold to 380c and averaged 358c/kg.

