OFFERS of about $250/acre are being sought for the 9631 hectare (23,788 acre) destocked cattle property Ophir Downs, which is centrally located at Stamford, between Hughenden and Richmond.
Offered by the Georgetown-based Pedracini family, the Grazing Homestead Perpetual Lease is described as "fairly clean" undulating to flat downs country with black soils and some pebbly ridge country.
There is some scattered prickly acacia with mimosa along the channels and around the water points.
Pastures include Mitchell, Flinders grasses plus pig weed, peabush, some buffel and various herbages.
Improvements include good cattle yards, an old house, machinery sheds and workshop.
Water is sourced from a capped bore installed in 2010 that supplies a turkey's nest and tanks, which gravity feed to troughs across the property.
Ophir Downs is divided in seven main paddocks with laneways plus four holding paddocks.
There is some new fencing with the balance in a sound condition.
The property is about 15km off the Flinders Highway - 96km from Hughenden and 46km from Richmond.
Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, Queensland Rural.
