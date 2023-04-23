Institutional quality macadamia farms on offer

NATARA and Ten Mile are two institutional quality Bundaberg district macadamia farms, presented with the opportunity for expansion.
The Natara farm covers 223ha (551 acres) on five titles.
The farm's 201ha of orchards have been planted to preferred varieties over a 15 year period, with an average tree age of 7.5 years.
The Ten Mile farm is 533ha (1317 acres) on four titles. About 70ha is currently being prepared for the planting of macadamia trees.
The balance of the country includes two house sites and about 460ha of lightly logged remnant forest.
Natara is situated on Moore Park Road at Gooburrum, while Ten Mile is on Ten Mile Road at South Kolan.
Both farms have excellent water supplies and modern irrigation systems.
Natara is licenced to extract up to 914 megalitres from the Coastal Burnett Groundwater Management Area.
Ten Mile Farm includes a licence for 227ML from the Sunwater managed Bundaberg Water Supply scheme, plus on-farm storage of 327ML.
The main Natara farm has established infrastructure including equipment for processing, handling and the storage of nut-in-shell macadamias as well as machinery sheds.
The sale includes equipment required to operate a macadamia farm, including grading, sorting and drying machinery.
There is also an opportunity for the existing operations team to remain involved during the transition in ownership.
Expressions of interest on Natara and Ten Mile close with Nutrien Harcourts on May 17.
Contact Michael Vella, 0419 025 330, or Frank Andreoli, 0417 644 001, Nutrien Harcourts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.