Two wooden weaners will soon have a glamorous paddock in the "heart of cattle country" to call home.
The almost life-size timber sculptures are the creation of Wondai artist Robyn Dower and became the property of South Burnett Regional Council when Ms Dower took out a council sponsored art prize.
Councillor Kathy Duff said it was decided the weaner sculptures would be erected in the small town of Proston and they would have an installation built around them, thanks to the efforts of volunteers and with donations from the community.
The timing of the art installation will also help Proston celebrate 100 years since it was settled.
"We are preparing for the centenary of Proston in October and one of the things we are doing is the 'weaner project' which is really exciting," Ms Duff said.
"The two weaners were part of the South Burnett Art Competition and the winning entry became property of the council and the artist who made them wanted them to be in Proston.
"So we are respecting those wishes, so now we are building an installation around the weaners with a windmill, trough, garden, seats and a fence."
Although there is little chance the timber cattle would run away, they do run the risk of being rustled, so the fence should help keep them well penned-in right next to the town hall.
Ms Duff said it felt right having the cattle display in Proston as the town had a rich history in the beef industry.
"Proston is the home of cattle," Ms Duff said.
"There is a few Santa Gertrudis studs in the area and we have had my home property of Di Di for 100 years and we run Poll Herefords.
"So this is the heart of cattle country."
Ms Duff also said it was important for small rural towns to have attractions for visitors that celebrate local industries and it was a way of uniting the locals.
"Little displays like this give a town character and create a sense of community," she said.
"The people of Proston all have some buy-in on this, like consultation on where they were to go and lots of other things and that all gives us town spirit.
"It gives travellers a reason to stop and we have Boondooma Dam nearby, so when people visit there they pop into Proston to go to the shops and they will have this to look at."
The weaner project will be completed before Proston celebrates its centenary in October, 2023.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
