NANYETTA Park Station and the Nanyetta Park Hardrock and Alluvial Quarry represent two businesses in one.
Located adjacent to the Kennedy Highway at Mount Garnet, about 160km south of Cairns, Nanyetta Park Station comprises of about 6139 hectares (15,168 acres).
The cattle property has seen the continual growth of the verano, seca stylo and native pastures since the property was acquired in 2016.
The carrying capacity of the property is estimated to be 600 breeders plus progeny.
Nanyetta Park has abundant water resources secured by several strategically located large dams on the property.
There are also a number of ephemeral creeks that provide water across the property and enable a substantial utilisation of the holding.
About 16ha of irrigated fodder crop are conveniently located near the homestead.
A 60 megalitre water licence from Crooks Dam is included in the sale.
An area of about 120ha has been cleared to prepare for a future farm enterprise such as improved pastures, hay or tree crops.
The four barbed wire fencing is described as being in good order with the boundary was cleared in 2022.
There are timber and steel panel cattle yards.
Other infrastructure includes a two bedroom cottage, a recently renovated two bedroom home in Mount Garnet, multiple lock-up sheds and garages with three phase power, an eight person camp under gable roof and modern camp kitchen.
There is a 33kVA solar system installed on the gable roof.
Nanyetta Park Hardrock and Alluvial Quarry is an operational, DTMR approved quarry and has been supplying major infrastructure projects including road construction and wind tower projects.
The large range of product supplied includes high quality andesite as well as alluvial resources such as sands, superfines and stone.
There are currently permits for 200,000 tonnes of material a year with potential for expansion.
There is said to also be potential to further increase the products and services on the property including concrete batching or the production of precast products such as troughs, pools, culverts and blocks.
Marketing agent Andrew Adcock said Nanyetta offered opportunities for a diverse range of income streams from beef, tourism and quarrying.
Nanyetta Park Station and the Nanyetta Park Hardrock and Alluvial Quarry are being sold as non-contingent entities through an expressions of interest process that closes on May 26.
Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674 972, Adcock Partners.
