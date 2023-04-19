Weaner steers make 526c at Roma

A total of 7713 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 450c and averaged 371c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 526c and averaged 392c, steers 280-330kg reached 472c and averaged 397c, and steers 330-400kg reached 426c and averaged 371c. Feeder steers 400-500kg range topped at 410c, averaging 358c.
Harland Family Trust, Coolibah, Roma, sold Angus steers to 526c, reaching $1393 to average $1335. The Angus heifers sold to 346c, reaching $1096 to average $959.
Loughnan Farming Pty Ltd, Avenel, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 500c reaching $1533 to average $1348. The Angus cross heifers sold to 368c, reaching $1088 to average $1003.
Wyndalma Grazing, Wyndella, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 476c, reaching $1163 to average $1163.
Moyallen Pastoral Co, Moyallen, Morven, sold Charolais cross steers to 474c, reaching $1378 to average $1193.
The S and R White Family Trust, Golden Green, Roma, sold Angus steers to 472c, reaching $1256 to average $1213. The Angus heifers sold to 366c, reaching $1519 to average $1058.
JE and JL Creevey, Lucknow Stn, Augathella, sold Charbray steers to 458c, reaching $1332 to average $1096.
RJ Pye, Drillham, sold Angus cross steers to 448c, reaching $1446 to average $1250. The Angus cross heifers sold to 360c, reaching $1222 to average $1015.
Lyndale Grazing Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 446c, reaching $1486 to average $1320. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 348c, reaching $1806 to average $1003.
Thomas Alexander Degnian, Westmere, Glenmorgan, sold Angus cross steers to 446c, reaching $1136 to average $1126.
GT and LJ Proud, Woodstock, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 446c, reaching $1095 to average $1001. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 356c, reaching $985 to average $761.
Bongmuller Partnership sold Charbray steers to 430c, reaching $1405 to average $1357. The Charbray heifers sold to 346c, reaching $1091 to average $1066.
AR and YM Emery, Mt. Beverly, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross heifers to 430c, reaching $1216 to average $1216. The Angus cross heifers sold to 348c, reaching $934 to average $934.
AF, GR and LA Seawright, Wyoming, Jackson, sold Hereford cross steers to 428c, reaching $1291 to average $1087. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 360c, reaching $944 to average $879.
AJ and CJ Adams, Allo-Omber, Barcaldine, sold Brahman cross steers to 414c, reaching $1362 to average $1134. The Brahman cross heifers sold to 308c, reaching $1065 to average $809.
Kalgrains sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 414c, reaching $1192 to average $941.
IC Jackson sold Angus cross steers to 406c, reaching $1815 to average $1724.
JM Walsh, Wilgalands, Roma, sold Hereford steers to 406c, reaching $1180 to average $1052. The Hereford heifers sold to 350c, reaching $1363 to average $888. The Hereford cows sold to 245c, reaching $1449 to average $1276.
FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 406c, reaching $1159 to average $1152.
Richard J Morrison Pty Ltd sold Speckle Park steers to 406c, reaching $1137 to average $1137.
GE and P Smith, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 404c, reaching $1216 to average $1216.
Currans Family Trust, Strathavon, Blackall, sold Hereford cross steers to 392c, reaching $1834 to average $1598.
GT Grazing, Grafton Terrace, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 392c, reaching $1564 to average $1436. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 330c, reaching $1358 to average $1154.
K and N Douglas Enterprises, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 390c, reaching $2060 to average $1190. The Droughtmaster heifers sold to 350c, reaching $1052 to average $758.
Gardiner & Son, Collaroy, Charleville, sold Simbrah steers to 384c, reaching $1557 to average $1466.
Perrett Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Tunis, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 378c, reaching $1719 to average $1412. The Charolais heifers sold to 314c, reaching $2020 to average $1171.
RW Thomas, Burrenbah, Mungindi, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 376c, reaching $1854 to average $1527.
TS and LF White, Daisy Hills, Euthulla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 410c, reaching $1778 to average $1671.
Luckona Holdings Pty Ltd, Luckona Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 376c, reaching $1469 to average $1417.
CJ Melcer, The Long Paddock, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c, reaching $1881 to average $1567.
Athelstane Pastoral Co, Athelstane Station, Winton, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 362c, reaching $1765 to average $1653.
Alan Frazer, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 352c, reaching $1313 to average $1207.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 360c and averaged 326c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 368c and averaged 329c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 370c, averaging 325c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 350c, averaging 316c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 330c, averaging 307c.
WJ and EC Groat Family Trust sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 360c, reaching $805 to average $776.
RA Ware and AJ Horvath, Fairview, Mungallala, sold Simmental heifers to 354c, reaching $973 to average $973.
HJT Family Trust, Powrunna Bore, St George, sold Charolais cross heifers to 346c, reaching $1267 to average $1135.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Gowrie, Charleville, sold Simmental cross heifers to 340c, reaching $1380 to average $1290.
HJT Family Trust, De-Ankerr, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross heifers to 340c, reaching $1138 to average $1107.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 328c, reaching $1267 to average $1267.
RA Ware and AJ Horvath, Fairview, Mungallala, sold Simmental heifers to 320c, reaching $1612 to average $1612.
DW and JL Sullivan, Studley, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 319c, reaching $1663 to average $1595.
P and HA Sanderson, Mundalya, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 316c, reaching $1232 to average $1095.
Cows 330-400kg reached 242c and averaged 192c, cows 400-500kg topped at 268c, averaging 229c, cows 500-600kg topped at 275c, averaging 256c, and cows over 600kg topped at 310c, averaging 265c.
Gallipoli Cattle Company, Gallipoli, Injune, sold Brahman cows to 270c, reaching $1824 to average $1570.
The S and R White Family Trust sold Charolais cross cows to 265c, reaching $1643 to average $1587.
KM Humphreys, The Jungle, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 256c, reaching $1656 to average $1629.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.