Cashing-in on record house prices in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, tree-changers are looking to the largest town in the South Burnett for space and a relaxed lifestyle - but they are struggling to find a place to live.
The peanut silo dominates the skyline in Kingaroy, known as the "peanut capital of Australia."
But the town that grew from a cattle station is also an agricultural hub for a variety of industries including pork, beans and a rapidly evolving wine district.
It's these enterprises, pace of life and the town's convenient location to Noosa and Brisbane that is driving the interest according to South Burnett mayor Brett Otto.
"We have seen a significant influx of people from heavily populated centres in south east Queensland," he said.
"That has been a real impetus for a lot of activity in our region.
"The significant improvements we have seen is certainly in terms of the construction industry, all the building industry is booked up for two years, and it is very hard to rent or buy a house anywhere in Kingaroy because there is a long waiting list."
With more city people tree-changing to the region, tourism and cafe culture is growing in the South Burnett but Mr Otto said filling jobs and finding worker accommodation have become major issues for Kingaroy and surrounding towns.
"Kingaroy is certainly one of the fastest growing rural communities in Queensland," he said.
"Our restaurants, cafes and tourism providers just can't fill the vacancies , they cannot get enough staff.
"We have actually got negative unemployment in the South Burnett right now, there are more vacancies in every town than businesses can fill.
"We want more people but the challenge is accommodation - the housing market is under so much pressure, prices have risen 20 to 50 per cent in the last few years."
Principal real estate agent at Raine and Horne Kingaroy Jackie Allery has been on the front line of the housing boom and has "sold a lot of houses."
Ms Allery agreed finding a place to live for the newcomers was a major issue and hoped solutions to increase the supply of affordable housing and allow the town to grow could be fast-tracked and alternatives like high density CBD living explored.
"We have experienced the flow on effect from the metropolitan areas and people wanting to leave for lifestyle choices, no traffic issues, good school and health services are getting better with the new hospital, although it is still difficult to get into a doctor locally," she said.
"There are not many homes for first home buyers as like most regional areas we have had a lack of home building and I think we will feel the effect of that for the next couple of years."
"We haven't had any new builds happen for a while and the lack of housing will hold back our region and there is not a lot of land to build on either, Kingaroy hasn't quite embraced CBD living where you walk to cafes, we are starting to see a little bit, but we haven't really seen that."
Ms Allery said the market had slowed down recently but felt the lack of supply was driving this change.
But Mr Otto is confident Kingaroy has a bright future as a leading gateway centre in agriculture and food production and said council was working hard to keep the new arrivals in the community by encouraging business, events and improvements to the town.
And as home to the largest pork processing plant in the southern hemisphere, major renewable energy projects underway, cattle, stone fruit and winery and tourism trails, he believes road infrastructure and water security is all that is needed to drive the town's success.
"What is attracting people is the diversity of experiences here, they come here as tourists and realise there is so much to do," he said.
"I see Kingaroy becoming a major regional hub and the town is looking very different from what it did a few years ago.
"I think our food and fibre production and agricultural sector will drive us and if we can get water and road infrastructure, I think we will become a major manufacturer of food."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
