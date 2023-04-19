Queensland Country Life
Bright future for rural town if houses can be built

By Brad Marsellos
April 19 2023 - 3:00pm
The town centre of Kingaroy has undergone a major renovation of roads and footpaths as well as a new laneway mural by the Zookeeper. Picture: Brad Marsellos
Cashing-in on record house prices in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, tree-changers are looking to the largest town in the South Burnett for space and a relaxed lifestyle - but they are struggling to find a place to live.

BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

