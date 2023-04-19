Sheep and wool judges heading for the Muttaburra Stock Show this year will have a keen group of young locals watching their every move, thanks to the foresight of a district woolgrowing couple.
In 2019, the late Beverley Rea, Tregowal Station, Muttaburra, saw a need for the next generation to be given an opportunity to learn the skills required to compete in sheep and wool junior judging competitions, and have a better understand of all things sheep and wool.
Her husband Ralph Rea has since begun sponsoring a workshop in her name, enabling all participants to attend cost free, saying he was keen to encourage young people's interest in agriculture.
Workshop organisers said Mr Rea was a strong believer that knowledge is no burden to carry, saying he was keen for the workshop to continue in the future.
Now in its second year, last week's training had 26 participants, aged from eight to 25 years.
Instructors included Greg Hunt from AWN Wool, past Longreach Pastoral College wool instructors, and Andrew Hacker, Hazelwood, Longreach, who hails from a long line of stud sheep producers in the Muckadilla district.
Mr Hunt provided the students with a comprehensive understanding of picking a show winning fleece, while Mr Hacker, who is with Simstock Rural Agents in Longreach, spoke about how to dress when entering a junior judging competition and how to present results in a competition, as well as what to look for when judging Merino sheep.
Participants commented on the fun they'd had learning, as well as catching up with and making new friends.
One of those, 15-year-old Fran Wright said the presentations had helped her keep that information front of mind when she was operating in judging conditions.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
