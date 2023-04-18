Quality genetics attracted bids as high as $7000 for future breeders during the Clay Gully Simmentals online heifer sale on Saturday.
The sale saw all 21 stud heifers out of 24 - offered by Rob and Viv Laycock, Clay Gully; Gareth Laycock; and, Emily Brassington, Biarra Valley - sold for an average of $4000.
Gareth Laycock said heifers sold as far north to Georgetown to Mt Gambier in South Australia, with buyers active from three states.
At 26 months of age, the polled un-joined heifer is by Jarravale Nevada and out of Clay Gully Magic.
A second-top price of $5750 was paid for Clay Gully Style and purchased by a non-disclosed buyer.
Running with sire Wormbete Royale for three months, the 23-month-old heifer is by Lavarta Last Man Standing and out of Clay Gully Goomerrierunning.
A pen of five black Simmental heifers, aged eight months, offered bt Biarra Valley, sold for $2600 a head to Eden Hills Simmentals.
The pen were by Lavarta Nemesis and out of Biarra Valley Black Simmental cows.
Mr Laycock said the pen would be an asset to any program weather you were looking to breed bulls or led steers.
"Full brothers to these heifers have sold to $27,000," he said.
Six polled Simmental Droughtmaster cross heifers, aged 17 months, made $1800 a head to Jusin Inskip Grafton NSW.
A pen of two PTIC black Simmental heifers $4100 each to Tugulawa Simmentals in South Australia.
The 20-month-old heifers were PTIC to Biarra Valley Rolex and were by Lavarta Nemesis and out of Biarra Valley black Simmental cows.
Ten semen straws from Woonallee Remington returned $50 per straw to Brenton Miller in South Australia.
Mr Laycock said Remington was purchased in 2022, and an impressive individual that has plenty of style and presence.
"Sired by Messiah and out of the wonderful Webb Upgrade J662, he offers a complete genetic package to match his outstanding phenotype," he said.
"We are eagerly awaiting his first drop of calves this spring."
The online sale was conducted by Elders, while bidders competed online through Elite Livestock Auctions.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.