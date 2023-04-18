Queensland Country Life
Clay Gully Simmental online heifer sale reaches $7000 top

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated April 18 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:00pm
It was Clay Gully Starie that attracted the highest bid of $7000 in the Clay Gully Simmental heifer online sale. Picture supplied by Clay Gully
Quality genetics attracted bids as high as $7000 for future breeders during the Clay Gully Simmentals online heifer sale on Saturday.

