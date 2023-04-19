Clarrie expands his holdings

It is not often that the stars align with planet Earth, but for 87-year-old Clarrie Hermann, he reckons it is just about perfect right now.
With 55,000 hectares at Winton to his name, including Apsley, Vindex, Newlands and Selwyn Park, Mr Hermann has just rounded his country off and added another 4000 hectares, buying neighbouring property, Addarea.
This gives him an aggregation of 59,000 hectares of open downs country fronting the Landsborough Highway and running back to the hills south of Winton.
It's a far cry from the lad who moved to Winton in 1950 aged 14 with two quid, going on to buy the 23,875ha (59,000 acre) Apsley in 1980 for $3/acre.
Despite his age, he has no plans to retire in the future.
"The only thing I can't do is lift like I used to, but reckon if you stop you are buggered," he told Queensland Country Life.
Currently Mr Hermann is running 17,000 sheep and 3000 Angus cattle and is enjoying the best season he can ever remember.
"It really has been raining every couple of weeks for the past 12 months and has been good gentle rain, soaking into the country," he said.
"Not only is it the best I have seen the country, the prices for wool and cattle are very favourable."
It's a pleasant turnaround from the drought of 2015 onwards, which he conceded had been the toughest he had endured in the 73 years he had lived in the district.
Mr Hermann will start shearing in a fortnight and has estimated he will net 435 bales, plus the 36 bales of crutched wool he has in store.
"We will shear 10,000 wethers, and the balance are ewes and weaner hoggets," he said.
Mr Hermann is a long-standing client of Well Gully Merino Stud, and since changing to that bloodline he hasn't done any mulesing.
His lambing percentages are now back to 90 per cent due to the season.
"We got back to 55pc during the drought," he said.
This season he says he has grown some beautiful wool, and even though he hasn't had fly strike for the past six years, he got stung this year.
"We did have to backline about six weeks ago," he said.
Mr Hermann reckons the secret to producing good quality wool is making sure the sheep have access to good grass and plenty of clean drinking water.
He has increased his sheep numbers from last year when he shore 14,500 sheep, which produced 371 bales that sold for an average of $1900/bale.
After the devastating drought Mr Hermann saved his core Angus breeders, and now has his breeder numbers back to 720 head.
He recently bought 10 Angus bulls from the Ardrossan Angus stud in Victoria, which were delivered to his door, and they run with the cows all year round.
"So far we have branded 260 calves last week and have another 300-odd left to brand," he said.
"I like to get all calves branded between two and four months, and they will all be weaned by August," he said.
He recently added a mob of Angus steers bought from south of Cunnamulla to grow out, which cost $1400/head landed.
"I switched to Angus about 25 years ago, as they are a very saleable commodity, and I enjoy the premium," he said.
Mr Hermann will assess the season again in September before he decides what cattle to turn off through the Wonga Plains feedlot.
An avid racing man, he has horses in race work with his son Raymond in Winton, and in work in Rockhampton.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
