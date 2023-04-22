Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Ag Jobs Queensland brings employers and workers together

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
April 23 2023 - 7:00am
Scheme tackles ag jobs crisis
In February this year, QFF launched a new platform, Ag Jobs Queensland, designed to assist agricultural businesses across the state manage the current workforce crisis through sophisticated technology that matches interested potential employees with employers looking for talent to join their team.

