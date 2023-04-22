Scheme tackles ag jobs crisis

In February this year, QFF launched a new platform, Ag Jobs Queensland, designed to assist agricultural businesses across the state manage the current workforce crisis through sophisticated technology that matches interested potential employees with employers looking for talent to join their team.
Ag Jobs Queensland provides a central online platform for employers and job seekers to connect across the agricultural supply chain, from traditional on-farm roles right through to emerging industries within agricultural technology including artificial intelligence and automation, sustainable farming through to skill sets like PR, marketing and people management.
Employers can subscribe and post their job vacancies on the platform throughout the year, while job seekers can upload an AirCV and automatically begin connecting with opportunities relevant to their skill set and career goals.
Since launching in February, the platform has generated an enormous amount of interest both from employers seeking to fill roles and from people interested in finding work or developing a career in Queensland agriculture. The platform has also gained the attention of government and industry stakeholders eager to address workforce shortages and attract employees to this rewarding sector.
Pleasingly, more than 3300 people have visited the Ag Jobs Queensland platform since launch to see what jobs are on offer in agriculture. This is very encouraging for our sector as it demonstrates the interest Queenslanders have in working in agriculture, with this platform providing an easier path for people to understand and connect with job opportunities.
The workforce shortage continues to impact farms and businesses across the entire supply chain. There are quality jobs available in the sector in areas such as animal husbandry, land management, accounting, finance, ag tech, machine learning, marketing, and PR through to agronomy, scientific, research, leadership, management and supervisory roles.
The diversity and depth of career pathways across our agricultural supply chains is extraordinary, and agriculture provides people with the opportunity to make a difference and to be part of a community.
If you are interested in getting into the agricultural sector or advancing your existing career, Ag Jobs Queensland can connect you with your next exciting opportunity; all you have to do is upload your AirCV.
If you are an employer in the agricultural sector and looking for new talent for your business, Ag Jobs Queensland can connect you with people interested in finding a job in the sector.
If you are an organisation wanting to lend a hand and provide support to the agricultural sector as we try to navigate this workforce crisis, you can become a 'Champion of Ag' and support the platform.
Visit www.agjobsqueensland.com.au today or email partnerships@qff.org.au for more information.
