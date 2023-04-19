Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross weaner steers sell for $1105 at Woodford

April 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers that sold for $1105 at Woodford.
Weaner steers that sold for $1105 at Woodford.

There were 247 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.