There were 247 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Prices remained firm to the current market rates.
Mark Vidoni, Delaneys Creek, sold a pen of young Charolais cross weaner steers for $1105 and vealer heifers for $720. Jinx Cold Stores, Mt Mee, sold a pen of Brangus steers for $1750. B and N O'Connor, Conondale, sold Braford steers for $950.
Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross steers for $950. GAF Pty Ltd, Maleny, sold Murray Grey cross steer calves for $840. Roberts Hardwood, Woodford, sold Limousin steer calves for $800 and vealer heifers for $800.
Bev Jensen, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steers for $1070. Allan Bishop, Goodwin Beach, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1300. Alan Fredriksen, Kilcoy, sold a Brahman bull for $1880.
