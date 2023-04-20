NORTHVIEW is 8050 hectares (19,891 acres) of proven, well developed cattle country located 36km south east of Augathella.
The well balanced freehold property has a good variety of grasses including buffel, Mitchell grass, button grass, mulga oats and numerous winter herbages.
There is 3048 hectares (7533 acres) of developed country with 1214ha (3000 acres) stick raked of which 911ha (2250 acres) has been blade ploughed and seeded to buffel, Rhodes, bambatsi, siran stylos and silk sorghum.
There is 3048ha (7533 acres) of category X country on the Queensland Government PMAV.
Northview has consistently been running about 900 mixed cattle and 1000 goats.
Original timbers include brigalow, bottle tree, kurrajong, blackbutt, box, wilga, mulga, ironbark, leopardwood and dead finish.
The very well fenced property has eight main grazing paddocks with numerous holding squares and an extensive laneway system servicing both sets of cattle yards.
The main yards are equipped with a hydraulic Warwick cattle crush powered by a 16.5kVA Caterpillar generator, a Morrissey branding cradle, eight way draft with crow's nest, and an undercover work area with a concrete floor.
The second set of yards have a crush, scales, branding cradle, and an eight way draft.
There is one 1218ha exclusion fenced paddock, which is currently used for goats.
The property has 12 strategically placed dams and a bore which supplies seven tanks and eight troughs.
Structural improvements include a three bedroom Kitome with a verandah and deck complementing the living area, which overlooks a valley.
There is also a single bedroom cottage adjacent to the workshop, a 21.5x17.5m steel machinery shed, garage, and a carport.
Situated 230km from Roma, Northview is well suited as depot.
Northview will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on May 19.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Ray White Rural Queensland.
