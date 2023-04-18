Unique island cattle station delivers reef and beef living

SPADELY Station is a unique 1500 hectare (3707 acre) cattle property located on North Curtis Island.
To be sold through an offers to purchase campaign through Knight Frank Agribusiness and Ray White Rural, the property is in seven freehold titles.
Once owned by cattle baron Sir Graham McCamley and family, the property has been restored to its former glory by its current owners and features new yards, internal fencing, dams, freshwater lagoons and abundant marine couch, legumes and tropical grasses.
Spadely has an old Queenslander residence, sheds, and a residential block fronting the beach with building approval.
The property also has good gravel roads and a 850m grass airstrip, safe anchorage and boat ramp, and access to 17km of beaches.
There are panoramic views across Keppel Bay, and white sandy beaches surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, which is adjacent to the Curtis Island National Park.
The island also has reliable all-weather sea access to the supply ports of Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gladstone.
Joint marketing agent agent Richard Brosnan, Ray White Rural, said Spadely Station was a beach retreat that combined a productive rural enterprise with year-round crabbing, fishing and boating.
"What's more, freehold title fronting the beach is exceedingly rare, and means whoever buys the property will have an intergenerational asset ready for whatever the future brings," Mr Brosnan said.
"It's the ultimate status symbol for any investor - the only freehold island I know of in the Great Barrier Reef that is a rural enterprise."
The offers to purchase campaign closes at 4pm on May 17.
Contact Greg Roberts, 0400 620 990, Knight Frank Agribusiness, or Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural.
