Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Scaled up Elliot River horticultural enterprise delivers

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 18 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Elliot River Portfolio is an institutional scale horticultural opportunity comprising of 667 hectares. Picture - supplied
The Elliot River Portfolio is an institutional scale horticultural opportunity comprising of 667 hectares. Picture - supplied

THE Elliot River Horticultural Portfolio is an institutional scale opportunity comprising of 667 hectares (1648 acres) in the Queensland's productive Coastal Burnett region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.