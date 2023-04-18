Scaled up Elliot River horticultural enterprise delivers

THE Elliot River Horticultural Portfolio is an institutional scale opportunity comprising of 667 hectares (1648 acres) in the Queensland's productive Coastal Burnett region.
The large scale irrigation enterprise located south of Bundaberg is currently used to produce vegetables, with a focus on capsicums, tomatoes, and zucchinis.
The topography is well described as being generally level to gently undulating.
About 68 per cent or 456ha of the property is considered arable.
Jointly marketed by LAWD and Ray White Bundaberg, the property also lends itself to being developed as an institutional scale macadamia orchard operation.
The property has significant water entitlements, high quality irrigation infrastructure and substantial on-farm water storages.
The water supply includes groundwater and there are supplemented and unsupplemented allocations.
The property features agriculturally attractive free draining grey to brown sandy loams, with some areas transitioning toward a self-mulching black loams.
The property is being offered on a vacant possession basis or subject to a long-term triple net lease, with the proposed rent being in the order of $2.555 million a year.
The Elliot River Horticultural Portfolio will be auctioned on May 24.
Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, and Erica Semmens, 0419 714 039, LAWD, or Warren Hitzke, 0437 239 688, and Jim Mullett, 0428 871 799, Ray White.
