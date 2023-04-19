Yearling heifer prices lift at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday increased to 196 head.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers and only a handful of cows were penned.
A fair panel of buyers was present and operating across all classes.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers averaged 7c/kg better. Yearling heifers to restockers and feed also lifted in price compared to the previous sale two weeks ago.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to 440c/kg. Yearling steers under 280kg to restockers averaged 378c and reached a top of 418c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 412c and averaged 400c/kg. Handful of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 336c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 378c and averaged 338c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 325c and made to 342c/kg. Heavy weight feeder heifers sold to 322c and averaged 319c/kg.
Grown steers to feed made to 312c/kg. The best of the cows made to 238c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2320/unit.
