Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weight yearling heifers make 378c,average 338c at Toowoomba

April 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yearling heifer prices lift at Toowoomba
Yearling heifer prices lift at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday increased to 196 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.