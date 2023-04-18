Largest online cattle listing of the year

Compared to the slow return of sheep and lamb auctions, the cattle sales roared back into action with 17,197 head offered on AuctionsPlus last week.
The largest weekly listing of 2023 was met with robust demand as value over reserve increased to $135 and clearance rate jumped to 63 per cent.
Improved prices have caught the attention of producers who have been holding onto market-ready stock.
Listings increased across the board, which would normally put pressure on prices. However, most prices increased last week due to rain closing the gap to a solid autumn break.
A lower proportion of light heifers were offered compared to steers as they continue to be retained for breeding purposes.
Steers weighing 200-280kg registered 2581 head and averaged $1220/head - up $79 on the previous week for an 89pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 402-573c and averaged 489c/kg lwt.
From Tambo, a line of 166 Brangus steers aged five to 10 months old and weighing 242kg returned $1280/head, or 529c/kg lwt.
Steers weighing 330-400kg registered 1612 head and averaged $1497/head - down $64 due to low numbers, while clearance rate reached 77pc.
From Lucindale, SA, a line of 90 Hereford steers aged nine to 11 months old and weighing 366kg returned $1620/head or 442c/kg lwt. The same vendor offered 11 other lots to a total of 898 Angus/Hereford and pure Hereford steers of various weights which returned similar prices.
Heifers weighing 200-280kg registered 914 head and averaged $984/head - up $67 for a 56pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 292-440c and averaged 408c/kg lwt.
From Rolleston, a line of 120 Santa Gertrudis heifers aged eight to 12 months old and weighing 245kg lwt returned $1050/head, or 428c/kg lwt.
Heifers weighing 330-400kg registered 1236 head and averaged $1456/head for a 76pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 304-494c and averaged 405c/kg lwt.
From Bingara, NSW, three lines of a total 116 Angus heifers aged 17-20 months old and weighing 359kg returned $1750-$1770/head, or 490c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered 1556 head and averaged $1666/head - down $79 for a 33pc clearance rate.
From Ben Lomond, NSW, a line of 52 Angus PTIC heifers aged 18-20 months old and weighing 397kg returned $2060/head.
PTIC cows registered 1439 head and averaged $1898/head - up $244 for a 58pc clearance rate.
From Glen Innes, NSW, seven lines of a total 188 Angus PTIC cows aged five to eight years old and weighing 506kg returned $2035/head.
Sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus fell 36pc to 30,715 as supply chains slowly kicked back into gear after the Easter break. The lower supply supported a robust market, with value over reserve increasing $7 to average $16 while clearance rate was down slightly at 60pc.
Rain over the weekend for most grazing areas of Australia will continue to support producer confidence as we edge closer to a confirmed autumn break.
Crossbred lambs registered 2001 head and averaged $113/head - up $5 for a 72pc clearance rate.
From Bessiebelle, Victoria, a line of 800 August 2022 drop White Suffolk/Composite mixed sex store lambs weighing 34kg lwt returned the top price of $122/head, or 359c/kg lwt.
Merino wether lambs registered 5060 head and averaged $84/head - down $11 for a 77pc clearance rate. Per kilogram prices ranged from 155-247c and averaged 217c/kg lwt.
From Jamestown, SA, four even lines, each with 220 Jul/Aug '22 drop poll Merino wether lambs weighing 42kg lwt returned $101/head, or 242c/kg lwt. The same vendor offered a further two lines of 375 of the same lambs weighing 47kg lwt which returned $115/head, or 247c/kg lwt.
SIL Merino ewes registered 6709 head and averaged $171/head - up $10 for a 51pc clearance rate.
From Glenalbyn, Victoria, two lines of 245 22 to 23-month-old Merino ewes scanned in-lamb to Border Leicester rams and weighing 69kg lwt returned $244/head, or 352c/kg lwt.
SM shedding breed ewes registered 1187 head and averaged $201/head - up $19 for a 91pc clearance rate.
From Broken Hill, NSW, a line of 400 Apr/May '22 drop White Dorper ewe lambs station mated to White Dorper rams and weighing 54kg lwt returned $200/head, or 368c/kg lwt.
