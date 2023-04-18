Research into the impacts of fall armyworm (FAW) on broadacre crops will aim to supply growers with vital information to help them make economic decisions.
The pest was first located in Australia in 2020 and threatens cultivated grasses such as maize, rice, sorghum, cane and wheat, as well as fruit, vegetable and cotton crops.
But little is understood of how much impact FAW has on crops and if it could be more costly to treat then accept a reduction in yield.
The University of Queensland is working with Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on FAW impact field trials in maize and sorghum at UQ's Gatton campus to help grain growers determine economic thresholds for the pest.
Dr Joe Eyre from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation said the trial was not about understanding the life cycle of FAW but how the crops reacted to an invasion and what controls should be taken.
"This trial is not about the fall armyworm ecology it is about the impact on maize and sorghum," he said.
"Fall armyworm are easy to treat when small so we need to predict what the likely yield loss is going to be if the infestation is not treated, as opposed to spending money on treatments when it is too late or when FAW are unlikely to result in yield penalty.
"The development of these economic thresholds will be absolutely fundamental to the management of fall armyworm in broadacre crops."
Dr Eyre said FAW was quite different from a variety of other pests in how it attacked the crops.
"Fall armyworm damages the foliage and that is quite unique in that most of the pests and diseases we know in maize and sorghum in Australia affect the reproductive stages," he said.
"So if you have an infestation what will it do the the canopy and then what that will do to yield."
DAF's Dr Melina Miles agreed the field trials in maize and sorghum at UQ's Gatton campus were a important way of discovering what the pest would do to plants and crop output.
"We haven't had a severe defoliating pest before and most producers haven't seen a shredded crop, so there's a lot to learn," she said.
"Australia's grains industry is used to having economic thresholds on which to base decisions about crop management and farmers are crying out for guidance because fall armyworm is so damaging and new."
The trial will be finalised by June 2024, and it is hoped it could be expanded to other Queensland regions to allow for testing of different environmental and climate conditions.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
