Dry weather concerns persist

Grain farmers across Queensland and northern New South Wales are anxious to see more rain to ensure a timely start to the winter crop planting program. March provided beneficial rain across the southern Queensland and parts of northern NSW, but many farmers are looking for more.
Remnants of the severe tropical cyclone Ilsa worked its way across Australia's interior, resulting in some handy rain for South Australia, Victoria in southern NSW last week. Most of south-eastern Australia has seen reasonable April rain in recent weeks and this has triggered a general start to winter crop planting.
More rain is needed across northwestern NSW and southwestern Queensland after a dry April. Topsoils have dried out and the dust is starting to blow across the western Darling Downs and northwestern NSW and farmers are looking for rain to plant barley and canola in some areas.
Farmers in northwestern NSW are already preparing to start dry planting winter crops in the absence of rain. Good subsoil moisture reserves left over from last year's wet spring will make the decision to start dry planting a little easier.
Medium term weather outlooks continue to point to the development of an El Nino in the coming months, which would influence weather patterns during the winter and spring months. Weather models have been predicting an El Nino for some time, although the confidence in the forecasts appears to be gaining. All the major weather models monitored by the Bureau of Meteorology are predicting the development of a strong El Nino by August.
Local barley prices continued to edge higher last week on hopes that China has returned as an importer of Australian barley. China has said it will review its ban on Australian barley imports, although it could be some time before the review is completed.
Barley bids were $5-10 higher for the week in most areas including the Darling Downs and southeastern Australia.
Barley bids into the Darling Downs finished the week $5 higher at $420 delivered as buyers stepped up efforts to cover in nearby positions. At the same time sorghum bids drifted lower as harvest continues with exporters seemingly more comfortable against existing commitments.
Traders are saying China's demand for Australian sorghum has cooled at current prices.
