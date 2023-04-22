Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Grain farmers looking for planting rains

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
April 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dry weather concerns persist
Dry weather concerns persist

Grain farmers across Queensland and northern New South Wales are anxious to see more rain to ensure a timely start to the winter crop planting program. March provided beneficial rain across the southern Queensland and parts of northern NSW, but many farmers are looking for more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.