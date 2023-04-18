The Australian Campdrafting Association's national finals wrapped up at a gala dinner and awards presentation for the End of the Year champions at the Cloncurry Community Precinct on Saturday evening.
Competition was fierce at Cloncurry last week with fields of more than 370 riders in some of the Australian Campdraft Association's (ACA) National Finals events.
Charters Towers horseman Will Durkin left nothing on the table in the run-off to win the open campdraft at the Australian Campdrafting Association's finals in Cloncurry on late on Friday afternoon.
After a three round competition he and fellow campdrafter Kurt Hanrahan were sitting equal on 264 points, before tackling the run-off.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
