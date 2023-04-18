Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Big campdrafting names recognised at End of the Year awards

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Campdrafting Association's national finals wrapped up at a gala dinner and awards presentation for the End of the Year champions at the Cloncurry Community Precinct on Saturday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.