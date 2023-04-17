Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old sell for $1460 at Toogoolawah

April 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old account Liekefett Holdings, Eskdale Station, sold for $1460/head.
Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 2879 head of cattle for their first combined weaner and store sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.

