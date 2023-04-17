Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 2879 head of cattle for their first combined weaner and store sale at Toogoolawah on Friday.
A quality run of weaner and store cattle were yarded with the weaner steer portion selling slightly dearer on the previous sales rates.
Feeder steers and heifers sold to a dearer trend with rates increasing by around 10c/kg. The weaner heifer market was dearer by around $50/head.
Len and Pat Haynes, Linville, sold quality Charolais cross Droughtmaster feeder steers, 20 months old for $1540/hd. A N Wilde sold Angus cross feeder steers 18 months old for $1560/hd. Trevor Kelloway, Somerset Dam, sold Brangus trade feeder steers, 14-16 months old for $1420/hd. A and M Gleeson, Purga, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers 14 months old for $1440/hd. B and L Dunn, Beaudesert, sold Simmental cross backgrounder steers 14 months old for $1440/hd.
The Gittins family, Goomeri, sold Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1470/hd. Liekefett Holdings, Eskdale Station, sold quality pens of Charolais cross weaner steers, 10 months old for $1460 and $1410/hd.
Graham Mcpherson, Kilcoy, sold pens of Charolais cross weaner steers eight to 10 months old for $1420 and $1400/hd. Markem Contracting, Esk, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1380/hd. J and S Grazing, Gin Gin, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1340/hd.
Stanley River Grazing, Commissioners Flat, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1300/hd. C L Stephan and Glenlee Farming sold Charbray cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1300/hd. Samuel Holdings, Munumbar, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1300/hd.
Spean Pastoral, Esk, sold Angus cross weaner steers eight months old for $1290/hd. LFF Trust, Crows Nest, sold Angus steers six to eight months old for $1280/hd. P. Stanton and P Nicklin, Mt Kilcoy, sold Limousin cross Charolais weaner steers eight months old for $1250/hd.
Barraclough Partnership, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1240/hd. Table Lands, Monsildale, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1280/hd. Colinton Station sold pens of Charbray weaner steers six to eight months old for $1230 and $1220/hd.
A and F Macarthur & Sons, Boonah, sold a quality run of Santa weaner steers six months old topping at $1220/hd. Lockyer Pastoral, Esk, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six months old for $1160/hd and Droughtmaster weaner steers six months for $1090/hd. T and N Weaver, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1150/hd.
Wells Family Trust, Boonah, sold Speckle Park cross weaner steers six months old for $1140/hd. Canekeel P/L, Cross Dale, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six months old for $1140/hd. W Callinan, Esk, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $1100/hd.
Abercorn Past, Eidsvold, sold quality pens of of Santa cross heifers 14-16 months old for $1370, $1330, $1330/hd. Pecan Pastoral, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 16 months old for $1350 and $1330/hd.
Lockyer Pastoral, Esk, sold a quality run of 95 Charolais cross heifers 14 - 16 months old with pens topping at $1240, $1180, $1170 and $1160/hd. Maree Duncombe, Conondale, sold a quality run of F1 breeder quality Charbray weaner heifers for $1230, $1100 and $1100/hd. Graham McPherson sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old $1100/hd.
Spean Pastoral sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $1000 and $1110/hd. P Stanton and P Nicklin sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $1020/hd. Colinton Station, Colinton, sold Charbray weaner heifers eight months old for $1030/hd.
Barraclough Partnership sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $1000/hd. Rudbug P/L, Jimna, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers, 10 months old for $1000/hd. J and S Pastoral, Gin Gin, sold a quality run of Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old with pens selling to $980, $970 and $910/hd.
Mt Moon, Moogerah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $940/hd. A and F Macarthur and Sons, Boonah, sold Santa weaner heifers six months old for $800/hd. Y-Wagyu Past, Beaudesert, sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $880/hd.
A quality run of PTIC Santa and Droughtmaster young cows sold to a firm market. Kilcoy Valinor P/L sold Droughtmaster PTIC cows on their second calf for $1960/hd. A and F Macarthur & Sons sold three pens of Santa cows four years old PTIC for $1820/hd.
