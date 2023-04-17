Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dalby shows off vintage engine power to break world record

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated April 17 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From Mt Isa to Tambo and northern New South Wales vintage engine collectors heard the call and descended on Dalby to break a world record. Picture: Supplied Dalby and District Show Society
From Mt Isa to Tambo and northern New South Wales vintage engine collectors heard the call and descended on Dalby to break a world record. Picture: Supplied Dalby and District Show Society

Darren Grey is feeling pretty dusty after helping coordinate a new world record at Dalby show last weekend for the "most number of vintage stationary engines running simultaneously at one location."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.