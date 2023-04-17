Darren Grey is feeling pretty dusty after helping coordinate a new world record at Dalby show last weekend for the "most number of vintage stationary engines running simultaneously at one location."
"I'm stiff and sore, but it was amazing," he said.
"Over the last week I would have walked back and forth a couple of hundred times checking on the engines spread out over about 140 metres.
"It was the longest 10 minutes of my life but I'm relieved we did it, and the apprehension before the announcement was just incredible because we knew we had broken the record but didn't know by how many."
The world record breaking effort, that attracted vintage engines from around Queensland and northern New South Wales, was hosted by Dalby and District Show Society in partnership with the Dalby Pioneer Park Museum Vintage Machinery Club, and required more than 353 engines to run for 10 minutes to beat the old record which, Dalby also held.
Mr Grey was excited 471 managed to stay running and help secure Dalby as the vintage engine record holder and was also pleased a sub-record was set of 71 local Toowoomba-made Southern Cross vintage engines managing to stay operational for the time period.
Mr Grey who is also a member of Pioneer Park Museum Vintage Machinery, said it was a hug effort to attract all the engines to the Dalby show, but the atmosphere amongst the collectors made the effort worthwhile.
"The camaraderie was just amazing," he said.
"It was all about learning and we were all in it for a common good of collecting and maintaining the history of the engines that revolutionised primary production."
He also said now Dalby had the record by such a large number they would not do the event again, unless it was broken by another town.
"That will be it for a while, we will let somebody else take the record, if they can," he said.
"We knew we could do it better and we did, but I don't know if there is too much more in the tank.
"We took the first record off a town called Maxwell in NSW two years ago, but we wanted to do more and if ours gets beaten we most probably will go again but I would have to talk to the engine owners at the time."
Mr Grey is known as the "Southern Cross King" as he owns Australia's largest collection of the machines.
"That's what they seem to call me," he said.
"I have 33 going Southern Cross engines at the moment including the complete air-cooled range, so every model that has been produced in the Toowoomba Foundry I have a going model of that.
"I also do have just about the complete single cylinder range of engines they produced as well, I have 33 going, seven under restoration but there is 76 in that range."
Dalby and District Show Society also set another record over the weekend for "the largest gathering of overalls in one place."
124 participants wearing their overalls with pride turned up for the show and creator of that record Craig Tunley said he was overwhelmed by the response.
'We were looking for a record that would complement the stationary engines at our show and allow for participants to be involved and counted in their own Dalby show record," he said.
"We were ecstatic to see that 124 people stepped into a pair of overalls for the official record count."
Show president Darryl Burn said the record breaking efforts were a great way to celebrate 153 years of shows in the region.
"To break a world record and set two new records in one day is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our members and the support of our community," he said.
"We are thrilled to have made history at one of our best shows ever."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
