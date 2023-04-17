While it was a pen of Charolais-cross steers that was crowned champion pen of weaners at the first of three Silverdale weaner sales on Saturday, it was the competition for a pen of Angus heifers that brought the higher money.
Neuendorf Farming's 10-month-old Charolais Droughtmaster-cross steers, some weighing around 400kg just off their mothers, brought $1480/head on the day, and Wilson Neuendorf said it was a very pleasing result amid a large yarding of 1393 weaners.
"Good breeding is the secret, as well as what you feed them, and having good cows that won't let you down," Mr Neuendorf, based at Kalbar, said.
It's the seventh year he's won the champion pen ribbon and he said Palgrove bulls had performed well for him in that time.
"Occasionally we use Limousin bulls for extra muscle, but the Droughtmaster gives them hardiness and they put a better coat on your cattle," he said.
As far as the price received, $1480, Mr Neuendorf said he was quite pleased with that, despite cattle of a similar description making $2440 at the same time last year.
"Last year was exceptional - we all knew that couldn't last," he said.
TJ & KP Turner took out champion pen of heifers for their pen of Limousin-cross heifers making $1300/head. Their Limousin cross steers made $1250.
However, it was their 17 Angus heifers, aged between eight and 10 months and just off their mothers, that hit the heights pricewise, bringing $1510 a head at the sale.
"Quite a few people wanted them," Mr Turner, based at Mt Alfred, said.
Of the three bidders vying for the Angus and Limousin pens, it was Karreman Holdings who purchased them, for their Wagyu program.
Mr Turner said he'd gone to Limousin bulls last year when he couldn't buy an Angus bull for under $20,000 but he would be going back to Angus when he could, saying that in many years as a livestock transport operator, he'd seen plenty of kill sheet records.
"And Angus do really well on our alluvial country," he said.
With 1525mm of rain recorded for the past two years, the Turners' cows and calves had been fed a lot of hay, thanks to the wet, boggy country.
The other awards at the sale were dominated by Charolais-cross cattle, with 3rd place for a pen of steers going to D & L Johnson for their steers, making $1330/head.
Mountview Pastoral was awarded second place for its pen of Charolais-cross heifers that made $1090/head, and G&N Lucas took out third place with their Charolais-cross heifers that made $870/head.
A majority of the weaners in the yarding came from local vendors.
Peter Hayes said he was pleased to see such a good yarding of good quality local Euro weaners at the sale.
Averages were also higher than expected, with weaners selling to a higher than expected market.
The next Silverdale weaner sale will be on Saturday, May 20.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
