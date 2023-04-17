Queensland Country Life
Charbray steers hit $1630 at Beaudesert

April 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Paul Benstead, Christmas Creek, pictured with Bartholomew & Co Agent Garth Weatherall, sold Santa Hereford cross steers 15 months for $1520.
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at Beaudesert on Saturday.

