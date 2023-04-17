Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at Beaudesert on Saturday.
Quality lines of Charolais cross weaner steers and heifers sold particularly well.
Cows and calves and potential breeding heifers met strong competition.
Jim and Rachel Hardgrave, Palen Creek, sold Charolais cross steers 15 months for $1630. Santa Hereford cross steers 15 months account Paul Benstead, Christmas Creek, sold for $1520. Peter Willis, Obum Obum, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 14 months for $1410.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account Rebecca Hotz, Veresdale, sold for $1290. Keira Farm, Mutdapilly, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1260. Charbray weaner steers account Chris and Christine Franklin, Oaky Creek, sold for $1200. Rob Arnold, Veresdale, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $1070.
Tallara Pastoral Co, Gleneagle, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $980. Santa weaner steers account Eric and Jason Rhoades, Witheren, sold for $840. Brahman cross weaner steers account Christmas Creek Pork, Christmas Creek, sold for $840. Droughtmaster cross weaner males account Jon Wagner, Palen Creek, sold for $810.
Scott and Kymberley Foelz, Milford, sold Brangus heifers for $1500. Christmas Creek Pork sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $910. Charolais cross weaner heifers account Keira Farm sold for $900.
Cows and calves account Peter and Carmel Flemming, Hoya, sold for $2,000. Charbray cows and calves account Keira Farm sold for $1800.
The next Beaudesert sale is the annual weaner sale this Saturday, April 22, starting at 9.30am.
