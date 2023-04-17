Queensland Country Life
Murray Grey cow and calf sell for $2600 at Laidley

Updated April 18 2023 - 9:31am, first published 5:00am
A Murray Grey cow and calf that sold for $2600.
There were 310 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

