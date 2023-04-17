There were 310 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market remained firm for all descriptions.
Nathan Colley, Witta, sold Brahman cross steers for $1375, $1320 and $1210 and heifers for $1260, $1220 and $1100. Belinda Francis-Bryett, Iredale, sold a Murray Grey cow and calf for $2600 and heifers for $1330.
Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1560. Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold lines of feeder steers for $1535, $1490 and $1470 and backgrounder steers for $1400 and $1395.
Ian Groves, Ravensbourne, sold milk tooth Angus heifers for $1310. Dan Speedy, West Haldon, sold a line of Limousin steers $1355 and heifers for $1085. Janne Knott, Withcott, sold Hereford steers for $1360.
Scot Wright, Ingoldsby, sold Angus steers for $1080. Grantley Burchmann, Ropeley, sold Charolais cross steer calves for $1070. Reinke Family, Mt Sylvia, sold lines of Santa steer calves for $940, $890 and $850.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.