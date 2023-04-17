Cows and calves $1920 at Eidsvold

Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cross cows and calves sell for $1920/unit at Eidsvold

April 17 2023 - 11:00am
About 420 head and 37 cow and calf units were yarded at Eidsvold saleyards last Wednesday.

