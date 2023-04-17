Cows and calves $1920 at Eidsvold

About 420 head and 37 cow and calf units were yarded at Eidsvold saleyards last Wednesday.
The market was similar to the previous fortnight with meatworks selling to a firmer market.
The cows and calves sold at a top of $1920/unit.
Angus cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 442c/kg at 255kg returning $1131/hd.
Brahman cross steers from Monto sold for 359c/kg at 350kg returning $1257/hd.
Speckle Park cross steers from Mt Perry sold for 472c/kg at 242kg returning $1142/hd.
Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 480c/kg at 269kg returning $1293/hd.
Brahman steers from Eidsvold sold for 299c/kg at 582kg returning $1742/hd.
Simbrah steers from Eidsvold sold for 474c/kg at 269kg returning $1276/hd.
Brangus cross steers from Monto sold for 452c/kg at 207kg returning $938/hd.
Mundubbera Angus cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 338c/kg at 224kg returning $757/hd.
Charbray cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 330c/kg at 413kg returning $1364/hd.
Droughtmaster cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 320c/kg at 392kg returning $1254/hd.
Santa cross cows from Eidsvold sold for 269c/kg at 477kg returning $1285/hd.
Brahman cross cows from Eidsvold sold for 275c/kg at 480kg returning $1322/hd.
Droughtmaster cross cows and calves from Eidsvold sold for $1920/unit.
Senepol cows and calves from Eidsvold sold for $1840/unit.
The next Eidsvold sale will be Friday, April 28.
