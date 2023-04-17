What's driving the growth of American-style barbecue in Australia?

When Luke 'Moonshine' Saggus started serving up American-style 'low and slow' barbecue near Ipswich six years ago, the cuisine was still somewhat in its infancy.
Sausages and steak over a gas flame was king, while pulled pork, baby back ribs, brisket, burnt ends, grits and corn bread were largely just foods you'd see on TV.
"When we started out commercially, there weren't many doing it here in Queensland," Mr Saggus said.
Since opening his Phat Boyz restaurant in Walloon, Mr Saggus said the popularity of smoking meats had grown - especially since 2020.
"It has grown quite large over the last three years [and] I think COVID had a lot to do with it - everyone being stuck at home wanting to do stuff," Mr Saggus said.
"I think the satisfaction of you cooking for 12 hours at a time to get that meat perfect and the satisfaction of everyone sitting down and being able to eat that and then go 'it's amazing' - that's what you love."
Brisbane restaurant Blue Smoke BBQ was quick to capitalise on the market, opening its doors in New Farm in 2006 and calling itself the city's first American barbecue restaurant.
The brain child of American restaurateur Steve Johnson, the concept was created out of Steve's years of experience in the restaurant industry in America and a desire to bring authentic American barbecue to Brisbane.
Along with his Australian wife Peita, Steve brought his family to Australia in 2004 to make that dream a reality.
Buffalo chicken wings, Texas beef ribs and Kansas City baby back ribs are still the main staples of the menu.
After a complete renovation in 2010, Blue Smoke BBQ reopened as The Smoke BBQ and added new menu items like Cajun chicken cee-gars and beef brisket.
While most people associate American-style barbecue with lumps of wood in a long metal 'offset smoker', there are plenty of different designs and fuel types.
One odd-looking apparatus that has captured Aussies' attention is the kamodo - a ceramic outdoor cooker that can smoke, roast, grill and bake.
Popularised by the brand Big Green Egg, they were first brought to market in the US in 1974.
Since landing on Australian shores a few years ago, sales are growing.
"In the past three or four years, there's been a huge growth, especially when people didn't go to restaurants," Big Green Egg Queensland sales manager Aaron Ward said.
"They really wanted to start doing it and it's sort of carried on after COVID. People now know how to cook and it's easy to cook."
However, asked if American-style barbecue would ever overtake the backyard four-burner, Mr Ward said the humble snag was safe.
"I don't think it will ever overtake it," he said.
Mr Ward said kamodos and offset smokers would simply complement the traditional method by adding versatility and flavour to different cuts of meat.
One of the strongest signs yet that American barbecue is here to stay is the growing presence of Meatstock festival, which debuted in Sydney and Melbourne in 2016 and added Toowoomba in 2022.
Created by Simon Luke and Jay Beaumont, the event has expanded to Auckland and has sold licences in Brazil, UAE and the US.
In addition to celebrating the US cooking method, Meatstock also showcases other approaches, such as South American-style open fire barbecue.
Mr Beaumont was on the ground in Toowoomba making sure the 15,500 patrons and vendors were enjoying the event over Friday and Saturday, while Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio was there to show his support.
"Why would you not come to Toowoomba with a meat festival? It's very logical, and we're very happy that it's worked so well," Mr Antonio said.
"When it comes to beef and when it comes to meat generally, this is a very strong producing area.
"I was told once that over 60 per cent of Australian cattle on feed are located within three hours of Toowoomba. There are a large number of very big piggeries in this area. Poultry is in a big way in this area, as well as lamb production."
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.