Fresh from an Easter break, a number of stud cattle shows took place on the weekend with junior exhibits dominating at Nanango and Simmental, Red Angus and Braford genetics among the top winners at Dalby.
A strong 131 head line up of stud cattle competed at the Nanango Show on Saturday.
Ben Passmore, Benjarra Limousins, Ellangowan and Bruce Wilson, Valley View Droughtmasters, Manumbar were tasked with the judging job.
Tropical ring results
Junior champion male: Diamond L Titanic (Charbray), Diamond L Charbrays and Charolais. Reserve: KenView Gunner (Droughtmaster), A and S Davenport.
Senior and grand champion male: Nindethana Napolean (Droughtmaster), Nindethana Pastoral, Samford. Reserve: Thommo Saloon (Droughtmaster), Edge Fitting Service, Widgee.
Junior and grand champion female: MBR Platinum Ruby (Brahman), MBR Brahmans. Reserve: Malabar Goldie (Brahman), Tim Krause.
Senior champion female: Cedar Lane Suva Bossa (Brahman), Allan Ford. Reserve: Amavale Alison (Droughtmaster), Traveston Downs Droughtmasters, Traveston.
European ring results
Junior and grand champion male: Jen-Daview Spencer S35 (Limousin), Jen-Daview Livestock. Reserve: Fernvale Tank (Limousin), Fernvale Limousins.
Senior champion male: River Run Stampede (Charolais), River Run Cattle Company PTY LTD, Linville. Reserve: River Run Scooter (Charolais), River Run Cattle Company Pty Ltd.
Junior and grand female: Mervale Black Pearl (Limousin), Mervale Limousins, Kilcoy. Reserve: Jen-Daview Gem S38 (Limousin), Jen-Daview Livestock.
Senior champion female: Flemington Cupid R15 (Limousin), Provenance Limousins.
British ring results
Junior champion male: SND signature The General (Speckle Park), SND Signature Speckle Park. Reserve: Ruby Ridge Turbo Teddy (Angus), Ruby Ridge Angus, Kingaroy.
Senior and grand champion male: Amavale Shakespeare (Shorthorn), Amavale Cattle Company Cushnie. Reserve: AAA Traffic Jam (Speckle Park), Denis Roberts.
Junior champion female: Ruby Ridge Spirit (Angus), Ruby Ridge Angus, Kingaroy. Reserve: Gold Star Duchess (Angus), TD and TM Nuttridge.
Senior and grand champion female: Aleon Lady Emily (Speckle Park), Neola Augustine. Reserve: Ruby Ridge Perfection (Angus), Ruby Ridge Angus.
Interbreed results
Interbreed female: MBR Platinum Ruby (Brahman), MBR Brahmans, Kingaroy.
Interbreed male: Amavale Shakespeare (Shorthorn), Amavale Cattle Company, Cushnie.
Supreme exhibit: MBR Platinum Ruby.
Breeders group: Jen-Daview Livestock (Limousins), Jen-Daview Livestock, Kingaroy.
Led steer/heifer results
Grand champion: Jen-Daview George (Limousin), Jen-Daview Livestock Kingaroy.
Junior results
Champion junior judge: Amity Campbell, 16.
Champion junior parader: Chloe Scanlan, 17.
Simmental, Red Angus and Braford genetics were among the broad ribbon winners of the Dalby Show's stud cattle judging on Friday and Saturday.
All Breed Futurity Show results
Junior champion female: Gk True Masterpiece (Simmental) GK Livestock, Dalby. Reserve: Ellentee Sarah 2 (Charolais), Hartwig Pastoral Co, Dalby.
Junior champion bull: Meldon Park Stamp Duty (Simmental), Bec Skene and family, Dalby.
Reserve: Trinity Vale Standing Ovation (Simmental/Fleckvieh), T Andersen and B Evans, Kingaroy.
Supreme junior exhibit: Meldon Park Stamp Duty.
Led steer/heifer results
Champion: Shaggy, Mcutchen family, Jandowae. Reserve: Baldy, Tjd Poll Herefords.
Junior events results
Junior paraders: Under 12 - Emily O'brien, 12 and under 18 - Dougall Skene, 15 and under 25 - Molly Hartwig.
Junior judging: Under 25 - Molly Hartwig.
European breeds
Junior champion female: Meldon Park Tiger Lily (Simmental), Bec Skene and family, Dalby. Reserve: Trinity Vale Sprite (Simmental/Fleckvieh), T Andersen and B Evans, Kingaroy. Senior and grand ch female: GK 520 Royal Keepsake R001 (Simmental), GK Livestock, Dalby. Reserve: Trinity Vale Queen Of Hearts (Simmental/Fleckvieh), T Andersen and B Evans, Kingaroy.
Junior and grand champion male: Meldon Park Stamp Duty (Simmental), Bec Skene and family, Dalby. Reserve: Trinity Vale Standing Ovation (Simmental/Fleckvieh), T Andersen and B Evans, Kingaroy.
Tropical breeds
Junior and grand champion female: MCN Pheonix (Braford), MCN Brafords, Bell. Reserve: MCN Charli (Braford), MCN Brafords.
Junior champion male: MCN Warlock (Braford), MCN Brafords, Bell. Reserve: MCN Rooster (Braford), MCN Brafords, Bell.
Senior and grand champion male: MCN Olympus (Braford), MCN Brafords, Bell. Reserve: MCN Kokoda (Braford), MCN Brafords, Bell.
British breeds
Junior champion female: Kildare Dianna 125 (South Devon), R and S McDouall, Upper Horton, NSW. Reserve: Jambili Thumbelina (South Devon), Mcutchen family, Jandowae. Senior and grand champion female: GK Red Dina 624 (Red Angus), GK Livestock, Dalby.
Junior champion male: Jambili Turinui (South Devon), Mcutchen family, Jandowae. Reserve: Jambili Salakaia-Loto (South Devon), Mcutchen family, Jandowae. Senior and grand champion male: Tjd R002 (Poll Hereford), Tjd Poll Herefords. Reserve: Kildare Snoopy (South Devon), R and S McDouall, Upper Horton, NSW.
Interbreed results
Supreme female: GK Red Dina 624 S02 (Red Angus), GK Livestock, Dalby.
Supreme male: Meldon Park Stamp Duty (Simmental), Bec Skene and family, Dalby.
Breeders group: MCN Brafords, Bell.
