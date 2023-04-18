Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Around the Ring: Nanango and Dalby shows attract mixture of breeds

By Newsroom
April 18 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme exhibit at Nanango was MBR Platinum Ruby held by Corey Evans, and pictured with Andrew Stumer, Kewpie Stockfeeds, Mikaela Ross, MBR Brahmans, judges Ben Passmore, Benjarra Limousins, Kiara Hughes, Kihayla Droughtmasters, and Bruce Wilson, Valley- View Droughtmasters. Picture: AllStock Promotions
Supreme exhibit at Nanango was MBR Platinum Ruby held by Corey Evans, and pictured with Andrew Stumer, Kewpie Stockfeeds, Mikaela Ross, MBR Brahmans, judges Ben Passmore, Benjarra Limousins, Kiara Hughes, Kihayla Droughtmasters, and Bruce Wilson, Valley- View Droughtmasters. Picture: AllStock Promotions

Fresh from an Easter break, a number of stud cattle shows took place on the weekend with junior exhibits dominating at Nanango and Simmental, Red Angus and Braford genetics among the top winners at Dalby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.