Woman flown to Toowoomba with suspected spinal injuries

A woman was airlifted to hospital on Saturday (April 15) after she was injured while riding a horse in the Western Downs.
The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service (SGAS) helicopter crew airlifted the woman, aged in her 40s.
It is believe she fell from the horse after the girth broke away from her saddle.
The incident happened while the woman was at a horse riding competition.
The rescue chopper was called into action shortly before 12:30pm, with the pilot able to land nearby.
The crew, alongside event paramedics and local paramedics, treated the rider for suspected spinal injuries.
The patient was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
Tasked by Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew performed this mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the south west region and beyond, with community aeromedical coverage, by donating 150 flying hours each year.
