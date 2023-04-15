Queensland Country Life
Woman flown to Toowoomba with suspected spinal injuries

Updated April 16 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:44am
The rescue chopper was called into action shortly before 12:30pm, with the pilot able to land nearby. Picture supplied
A woman was airlifted to hospital on Saturday (April 15) after she was injured while riding a horse in the Western Downs.

