According to the old photos, Blackall racing patrons once arrived at the course in sulkies and the first car models driven in Australia, and stood in an enclosure of uncut grass.
On Saturday it was four-wheel-drive arrivals and a beautifully manicured course that hosted the 150th anniversary celebrations for the Barcoo Amateur Race Club.
The historic day was one of two functions that will commemorate the formation of both the race club and the Barcoo Pastoral Society, on the banks of the Barcoo River at Walton Downs Station, renamed Welford Downs, in 1872.
They came into being when a "strong muster of squatters" rode in from all directions for the sale of the property, finishing the day with impromptu horse races and the decision to start both a show society and a race club.
The inaugural show and race meeting were held together the following year at Blackall.
Gregory MP Lachlan Millar was one of many to congratulate the club and all who had put in so much over the years, saying racing was a big part of country living and had brought people together over the decades.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
