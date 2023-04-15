A 240kg carcase skewered to a metal frame has captured plenty of attention at the annual Meatstock festival in Toowoomba.
Showcasing a South American meat cooking technique called 'asado', the cow was fixed to an asado cross and cooked over an open fire for 20 hours before being served to hungry patrons on Saturday night.
The giant display was a collaboration between two southeast Queensland mates and businesses, with Boss Hog Smokers building the cross and Phat Boyz Smokehouse and Kitchen sourcing the meat and cooking it.
Phat Boyz owner Luke 'Moonshine' Saggus said it was the first of its kind in Australia and was to built to showcase their multifaceted approach to the craft they love.
"It's to show people what we do with live fire cooking," Mr Saggus said.
"We've got all different styles of gear that we're using, from the big circular grill to the custom birdcage to the asado cross to the custom smoker.
"Everyone has different styles of barbecue. The US is predominantly low and slow on big smokers, then you've got live fire which is predominantly South American."
Asado is the technique and the social event of having or attending a barbecue in various South American countries, especially Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.
An asado usually consists of beef, pork, chicken and chorizo, all of which are cooked using an open fire or a grill, called a parrilla.
The meat is skewered on a metal frame called an asador and is roasted by placing it next to a slow-burning fire.
To prepare for the special occasion, the Phat Boyz boss visited a family property at St George to source the Angus steer, which was 450kg liveweight and 240kg fully dressed.
Using locally sourced ironbark wood, Mr Saggus said the meat has a succulent, smokey flavour.
In addition to the Angus cow, the crew from Walloon near Ipswich came prepared with more than a tonne of meat, cooking 450kg on Friday and the remainder on Saturday.
Always willing to learn more about barbecue, 'Moonshine' is heading to South America in six weeks on a tour organised by Meatstock director Jay Beaumont.
"A bunch of Australians are heading to Brazil to do a bit of a tour and do a lot of cooking classes," Mr Saggus said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
